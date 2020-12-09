Class Notes: Students treated to special music assembly

Each fall, a highlight for Volusia County Schools fifth-graders is a field study to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’s Young People’s Concert. This year, with the pandemic, the orchestra brought the concert to the students — virtually.
Across Volusia schools, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders were treated to a special assembly, where they heard and saw 10 musical selections performed by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Orlando Ballet and Orlando Opera.
The show presented classical music from male and female composers, and composers of varying ethnicity. Students were taught detailed lessons about each selection ahead of concert time, including history, form, meter and melody.
Three new automated external defibrillators were delivered to each of Volusia County’s 10 public high schools as part of an expanded program to keep student-athletes safe during practices and games. The new AEDs were purchased with $46,000 of this year’s contribution to Volusia County Schools from AdventHealth.
This is the third year of the five-year, $2 million partnership built on three pillars: athlete health and safety; health academies and health careers; and addressing chronic absenteeism.
Two of the new AEDs for each high school will be portable for use on fields and courts, while one will be mounted on the wall of the gymnasium.
In addition to having the AEDs for emergency use, students in the high schools’ health academies and health-science programs will be able to use them for lessons.
Volusia County Schools high schools already have at least one AED on campus. But the district committed to increasing access to AEDs, which are used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The Zachary Martin Act, which took effect July 1, now requires coaches to have access to an AED at every athletic practice and game. The law also requires ongoing training. Coaches are currently required to have CPR training, and will now receive additional training specially for the AEDs.
Volusia County Library Services Director Lucinda Colee and her staff gave a presentation to families at the Pierson Adult Literacy and KidsZone programs. Colee demonstrated how families can access Hot Spots from their homes, and she shared information on how to use the library.
Colee and her staff also had the KidsZone students sign up for their own library cards to participate in many library-related activities. Twenty-five individuals registered for library cards — 15 adults and 10 children.
Twice a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Daytona State College teaches adult ESOL classes to parents while with Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone. Both programs are held at the San Jose Mission in Pierson. their children are involved.
Winter Holiday for students in Volusia County public schools starts at the end of the school day Friday, Dec. 18, and ends with students returning to class Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The second grading period ends Jan. 22; grades will be placed on the Parent Portal Jan. 29, and report cards will be distributed Feb. 5.
DeLand High School athletics
The DeLand High School Lady Bulldogs girls’ golf team, coached by Chris Dowdell, finished its head-to-head matches with a 5-0 mark. The Lady Bulldogs finished fifth out of 10 at the Five Star Conference Tournament, as well at the FHSAA District Tourney. The team had one senior.
The Bulldogs boys’ soccer team, which is also coached by Dowdell, started the season with a 3-0 run. Some of the outstanding players for the Bulldogs are striker Cesar Beltran, winger Adam Hill, midfielders Diego Tate and Jake Zielinski, and defender Giempierre Nunez.
The Bulldog athletic calendar:
Friday, Dec. 11 — The boys’ soccer team plays host to Spruce Creek at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sperling Sports Complex.
Saturday, Dec. 12 — The boys’ basketball junior-varsity squad competes in a tournament at Spruce Creek High School throughout the day. The Bulldog wrestling team will be at the Deltona Duals at Deltona High School all day as well.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 — The Lady Bulldog basketball team hosts Oviedo at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Bulldog gym. The boys’ soccer team travels to New Smyrna Beach for games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the girls’ soccer team plays host to The Villages on the field at the Sperling Complex at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16 — The girls’ weightlifting team plays host to Pine Ridge at 4:45 p.m. in the Bulldog gym.
Thursday, Dec. 17 — The girls’ basketball team welcomes Nease at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The boys’ basketball team plays host to its annual Holiday Basketball Tournament through Saturday, with games daily starting at 3:30 p.m., with the final game of the day being at 9 p.m. The girls’ soccer team plays host to Oviedo Hagerty at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sperling Sports Complex.
Friday, Dec. 18 — The boys’ soccer team travels north to Pierson to face Taylor Middle-High at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the Bulldog wrestlers go to the Hagerty Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Stetson University
Fulbr ight Scholar Award recognition of Stetson University professors has continued, with history professor Dr. Eric Kurlander and digital arts and music technology professor Dr. Nathan Wolek each receiving a Fulbright.
Earlier this year, Stetson was named one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Scholars, according to rankings published in The Chronicle of Higher Education and on the Fulbright website.
Stetson University Athletics
The Stetson University Lady Hatters women’s basketball team is currently in isolation following state and CDC guidelines, as well as those in the university’s Safer Stetson Plan, after a positive COVID-19 test impacting the program Saturday, Nov. 28. All team activities have been temporarily suspended. Under current CDC guidelines, the Lady Hatters are scheduled to be released from isolation at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
The Stetson Hatters men’s tennis team has signed Sami Ozzor to a national letter of intent. He is a student at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, is a four-star recruit on TennisRecruiting. net, and is ranked No. 82 nationally according to the website’s rankings.
Oz z or won t he USTA’s Bobby Curtis Championship in October, and is currently ranked as the No. 3 singles player in Florida.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.