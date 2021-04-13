Class Notes: Students have the opportunity to enroll in Virtual Instruction Program

Each school district in Florida is required by state statute to provide students with the opportunity to enroll in a Virtual Instruction Program (VIP). Students have the option of enrolling in either part-time or full-time virtual courses for the upcoming school year.
Families have the option to choose from three providers. Students who qualify for free and reduced lunch may receive the use of a computer and assistance toward internet access.
For more information on VIP options, go to www.volusiaonlinelearning.com or call the Online Learning office at 386-506-0014.
The Florida Standards Assessments are underway. The testing will continue into May.
The Florida Department of Education offers a scholarship titled the Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES). It is for families with limited financial resources who meet the scholarship’s criteria.
The FES provides eligible students a scholarship to attend a private school selected by the parent/guardian. The scholarship is available to 18,000 students each year.
For eligibility requirements and more information, visit the following website at www.fldoe.org/schools/school-choice/k-12-scholarship-programs/fes.
School Advisory Council meetings
The School Advisory Council at Woodward Avenue Elementary School in DeLand will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, and Deltona High School’s School Advisory Council will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Deltona High School
Deltona High School congratulates several students in Deltona High’s Health Services Academy who competed at the HOSA state championships: Abraham Garin, third in sports medicine; Morgan Crumpton, third in clinical nursing; Lindsey Boger, fifth in clinical nursing; and Olivia Rodriguez, third in the health care issues exam.
The Deltona High School Wolves recently had their last home track meet of the season, with Anthony Atanda winning the 100 meters in 10.9.
Deltona Trinity Christian Academy
At the Deltona High track meet, Ian Bissondutt of Trinity Christian Academy in Deltona won the discus throw with a spin of 90 feet, 1 inch, while Emma Stites won the javelin throw for girls with a throw of 66 feet, 5 inches.
Pine Ridge High School
At the most recent Deltona High track meet, Pine Ridge High School in Deltona had two first-place winners: Kira DeLeon won the 100 meters in 13.3, and Asia- Marie Olude won the 200 meters in 25.6.
Pine Ridge Band members Jazmin Garcia, who plays bassoon, Matthew Wood, trumpet, and Trent Davis, percussion, were named to the All-County Orchestra, and Trent Davis was chosen as first chair in drums for the All- County Jazz Band.
Pine Ridge congratulates sophomore Kady Martinez as the Pine Ridge February City of Deltona Superstar nominee.
The Pine Ridge Academic Team has won two matches to date, with wins over Taylor Middle- High of Pierson and Mainland High of Daytona Beach. The team is coached by John Navarra.
The Pantherettes, a Pine Ridge dance group, earned two excellents and a superior rating at the Volusia County Dance Performance Assessment. The group is directed by Megan Freeland.
Pine Ridge band director Paul Robinson was named Administrative Staff Member of the Week March 5.
School counselor Fredericka Morin has received her 30-year service award from Volusia County Schools.
Teacher Brenda Burgett has been selected as Pine Ridge’s Outstanding CTE Teacher of the Year.
University High School
The Titans of University High School in Orange City competed at the Deltona High track meet, grabbing four first-place finishes. Kiley Stahlman won the 100 hurdles at 17.6, Angel Lebron won the triple jump with a 40-foot- 11-inch effort, and Hunter First took first place in the shot put with a shove of 36 feet, 6.5 inches. The girls’ 4x800 relay took first at 11:42.
Stetson University
Stetson University has appointed Washington Garcia as the next dean of the School of Music. Garcia, the university’s first Latin American dean, will begin in July.
Undergraduate students at Stetson can get a jump on their academic coursework during the four summer sessions May 17-July 30, with classes mostly online, but some face-to-face and hybrid courses. Registration is now open for summer school at www.stetson.edu/other/ summer-study. Financial aid may be available for students who qualify.
This is the second year that Stetson will offer a special summer session, called Session 4 (www.stetson. edu/other/summer-study/ session-index.php), geared particularly for incoming students (although open to all students). All first-year students, including new transfer students, can take credit-bearing online courses, such as public speaking, history, computer science, environmental science, economics and religious studies, during the six-week session June 21-July 30. They also qualify for a $1,000 scholarship toward the cost of one summer course.
New students can sign up for Summer Engagement Experiences during Session 4 at no cost, except for a $25 registration fee per course. These noncredit, nongraded engagement experiences will cover a wide range of about 20 to 25 topics, and will be offered online only, allowing students to log in from anywhere.
Incoming students interested in registering for Session 4 should email the Office of Admissions at admissions@stetson.edu. For questions, email Dr. Mitchell Reddish at mreddish@stetson.edu.
