Student-athletes from Volusia County schools will, for the first time, be offered free electrocardiogram (ECG) screening in addition to the annual state-required sports physicals for middle- and high-school student-athletes, through a partnership with AdventHealth. This will take place in June.
The cardiac screenings, which can detect heart-rhythm abnormalities, are voluntary for the 2021-22 school year, but will be required for student-athletes beginning with the following year (2022-23 school year).
AdventHealth will offer the ECG screening along with Who We Play For, a nonprofit that aims to eliminate preventable sudden cardiac arrest among students.
Registration for AdventHealth’s free sports physicals for student-athletes for the 2021-22 school year opened May 3. The free event will be June 3-5 in the Rolex Lounge of Daytona International Speedway.
In addition to the free event, families have the option of going to their personal physician for the physical and cardiac screening. For those who miss the free ECG screenings at the AdventHealth event, Who We Play For will also offer multiple ECG screening events at VCS’s 10 high schools for a small fee of about $20.