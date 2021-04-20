Class Notes: Stetson University graduation just around the corner

Stetson University graduation, which will be held at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, is just around the corner. The ceremonies will be livestreamed through Stetson Broadcast Productions at https://video.ibm.com/ channel/stetson-broadcast-productions.
The graduation schedule finds things rolling off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, for the Academic Awards & Recognition Ceremony, livestreamed. This is followed by the Graduate Commencement Ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7.
The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony for the School of Music, College of Arts and Sciences - Natural Sciences and Organizational Leadership is at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
Saturday, May 8, at 7 p.m., will be the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony for College of Arts and Sciences-Arts/ Humanities/Education/ Social Sciences.
Finally, at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 9, the Undergraduates Commencement Ceremony for the School of Business Administration will take place.
Tickets are required for all of these ceremonies, and there will be no receptions or other gatherings hosted on campus during the weekend due to the pandemic. For more information regarding tickets and complete ceremony details, go to https://www.stetson.edu/other/commencement.