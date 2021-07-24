Class Notes: Stetson University football schedule

Stetson University has released its football schedule for the fall 2021 season. The Hatters compete in the Pioneer Football League, with the regular-season champion earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I FCS Football Championship. The league includes Valparaiso, Morehead State, Butler, Davidson, Marist, University of St. Thomas, Drake, Presbyterian, Dayton and San Diego.
Stetson’s fall football schedule begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 vs. Warner, and continues at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 vs. Ave Maria; Sept. 28 at Princeton, with time to be announced; at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 vs. Davidson; at noon Oct. 9 at Marist; at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 vs. University of St. Thomas; at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Drake; at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Presbyterian; at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 vs. Dayton for Homecoming; at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Morehead State; and Nov. 20 vs. San Diego with time to be announced.