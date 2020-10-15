Class Notes: Some Volusia Live students may need to return to the classroom setting

The Volusia County School District is reminding everyone who is currently enrolled in Volusia Live that the state-approved Volusia Live Innovative Model requires students who are not demonstrating adequate progress to return to the traditional setting. As students approach the end of the first quarter, Volusia Live students who are not demonstrating adequate progress (below a “C”) will be contacted and must return to face-to-face (brick-and-mortar) instruction.
Any other Volusia Live student who wishes to transition to face-to-face instruction is encouraged to do so at this time. Note that this may also allow students to maintain their current schedule and teachers.
The Volusia School District wants to remind students and parents that the innovative model (Volusia Live) will end for all students at the end of the fall semester on Jan. 22, unless the emergency order is extended.
Volusia County’s middle-school program finds that competitive cross-country events return Saturday, Oct. 17. The first competition will be on the Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts course at the Lake Helen Sports Complex on Mitchell Field, 679 Pleasant St., at 8 a.m., with the other races scheduled every 45 minutes.
This year, there will not be competition on the east side of the county. All races will be at either Ivy Hawn or at DeLand Middle School.
Races on Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 will be at DeLand Middle.
The Volusia County Middle-School Championships will be at DeLand Middle on Nov. 21, and will feature the five fastest runners from each middle school in the county.
The Museum of Art - DeLand is offering Family Fun Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24. Due to COVID-19, hands-on art activities for kids have been paused, but free art activity packets to take home will be available while the supply lasts. The gallery on that day is open and free to participants. This event takes place at the museum’s main building at 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Children must always be accompanied by an adult.
Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Spring Manatee Festival.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced pairings for the state football playoff systems for this year. On Friday, Nov. 13, DeLand plays host to Orange City University at 7 p.m. in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, with the winner playing host to Sanford Seminole Friday, Nov. 20.
Also, on the evening of Nov. 13, Tampa Freedom comes to Deltona, Pine Ridge goes to Boca Ciega, Pierson Taylor travels to the winner of the Winter Park Trinity Prep and Orlando Cornerstone Charter game, and Deltona Trinity Christian Academy is at Maitland Orangewood Christian. All games are at 7:30 p.m.
The week of Oct. 19 is National School Bus Safety Week.
Pierson Elementary School
Tuesday, Oct. 20, is Picture Day at Pierson Elementary School, with students wearing their school uniforms. Personality Pictures will be taken in the spring.
Timbercrest Elementary School
Timbercrest Elementary School in Deltona has nominated Sheryl Chase, a Title 1 teacher, for 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Timbercrest will be observing Red Ribbon Week Oct. 26-30. The theme this year is “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug-Free.”
Volusia Pines Elementary School
Volusia Pines Elementary School in Lake Helen will observe Unity Day Wednesday, Oct. 21. Unity Day is a day to show that we are united against bullying by wearing orange from head to toe. Volusia Pines will have students who will talk about bullying, while also reading stories, playing videos, writing, singing songs, dancing, and doing artwork explaining what unity means to them. Each class signs and displays a bully-free pledge.
Woodward Avenue Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at Woodward Avenue Elementary School in DeLand will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
DeLand Middle School
The School Advisory Council at DeLand Middle School will meet Monday, Oct. 19.
Heritage Middle School
Heritage Middle School in Deltona will have Student Picture Day Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Southwestern Middle School
Students at Southwestern Middle School in DeLand can click on commpe.pictavo.com to order their 2020-21 yearbooks. If you order prior to Nov. 30, the cost is $30; after that date, the cost goes up to $35.
DeLand High School
DeLand High School is proud to announce the honors that have been received by students Evie Meckley and Dylan Addonizio.
Meckley is a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship program. She earned the honor by scoring in the top 1 percent when she took the PSAT. She is now able to apply to become a finalist and to apply for scholarships. Meckley is part of the DHS International Baccalaureate program and is currently ranked fourth in her class.
Addonizio has been selected as first chair clarinet for the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Concert Band. He is one of only two musicians from Florida to be selected for this year’s ensemble. Addonizio is in the Advanced Placement program and is in the top 10 percent of his class.
Lorenzo Richardson has been selected as Mr. DHS 2020-21. The runner-up is Joshua Whittaker.
DeLand High School Athletics
The DeLand High School Lady Bulldogs girls’ golf team placed fifth in the All-Area 18-Hole Challenge last week at Crane Lakes Golf Course in Port Orange. The winning team, from Matanzas High School, had a 310-stroke count, while the Lady Bulldogs posted a 364 score. The low medalist was Alexandra Gazzoli of Matanzas with a 3 under par 63. DeLand was led by Sydney Knight with an 84, and completing the scoring for DeLand were Ryanne Ferriero, Sydney Fosnow and Astrid Cohen. The team is coached by Chris Dowdell.
The Bulldogs boys’ golf team placed fifth out of 11 at the Boys’ Five Star Conference Championships played at Spruce Creek Country Club. Spruce Creek High was the winning squad with a 291, while DeLand posted a 423. DeLand’s players were Jackson Schrier, Pierce Earley, Logan Levon and David Kolle. The coach for the team is Roger Bismore.
This week’s DHS athletic calendar is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 16 - DeLand’s undefeated football team plays host to Mainland in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17 - The DeLand High swim teams compete in the Five Star Conference Championship meet at Port Orange at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 - The Bulldog bowling teams go to Matanzas for a 4 p.m. match.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 - The DeLand bowlers play host to Orange City University at the Sunshine Lanes at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22 - The junior-varsity football team of DeLand goes to Orange City University for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.
Friday, Oct. 23 - The Bulldog football team plays host to University at 7 p.m.
University High School
Bryce Werblo, who plays golf for University High School in Orange City, was the low medalist at the Five Star Conference Golf Championships. He carded a 3 under par 69 to win individual honors, while the team placed fourth.
Pine Ridge High School
Pine Ridge High School in Deltona has nominated Brenda Burgett for 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is Pine Ridge’s culinary teacher.
Max Dean, Lauren Jackson and Asia Olude are student volunteers who have earned the title of “Helping Hands.” Junior Tiahna Fowler sang the national anthem at a recent meeting of the Volusia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Julio Blanco and Asia Olude have been selected as Mr. and Miss Pine Ridge. The first runner-ups were Tanner D’Errico and Haley Edwards. The other contestants were Holland Merritt, Tyler Schoenweiss, Sarah Edwards, Morgan Simpson and Tia Binns. Olude displayed the Outstanding Talent, while Simpson was named Miss Congeniality.
The week of Oct. 19 is Homecoming Week at Pine Ridge. The Panthers play host to Seabreeze at 7 p.m. for the Homecoming football game.
Monday, Oct. 19, is Crazy Hat and Sock Day; Tuesday, Oct. 20, is Tie-Dye Day; Wednesday, Oct. 21, is Superhero Day; Thursday, Oct. 22, is Twin Day; and Friday, Oct. 23, is Spirit Day.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Pine Ridge will have its Virtual Open House.
Stetson University Athletics
The Stetson University baseball team had six players named to the 2011-20 Atlantic Sun Conference All-Decade Team: Logan Gilbert, Mark Jones, Patrick Mazeika, Robbie Powell, Kurt Schluter and Brooks Wilson.
Stetson Athletics was partnered with AdventHeath to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month by participating in #JoinPINKOUT. The Hatters have used sidewalk chalk to write and create encouraging words and images at their various facilities across campus.
Stetson’s men’s soccer team has welcomed 15 players for the 2021 spring season. The list has players from four states and three countries, and has three transfers. Of these 15 players, two are former players in programs here in West Volusia: Alex Fuentes of DeLeon Springs, who played soccer at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson and at Daytona State College; and DeLand High grad Luis Vega, who played soccer for the Bulldogs and for the Stetson FA club team.
College honors
Marcel Diggs and Khayleb Willis, both of Deltona, have graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Diggs received a degree in economics and Willis a degree in exercise science.
Danielle Hough, of DeLand, has graduated with a master’s degree in financial economics from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
West Volusia high-school football
This week found two of the six football teams of West Volusia picking up wins, while DeLand High had the week off. Deltona High earned its first win of the season by shutting out Port Orange Atlantic, 32-0, with Orange City University stopping Lyman, 49-12.
Pierson Taylor lost a close one to Interlachen, 14-7, while Deltona Trinity Christian lost another close game to Bishop Snyder, 19-14, with Pine Ridge getting shut out by Jacksonville Episcopal, 35-0.
This week, all six teams play, with DeLand putting its undefeated mark on the line by hosting Mainland in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, while the Battle of the Boulevard between Deltona and Pine Ridge takes place on the Deltona field.
Orange City University goes to Spruce Creek, while Pierson Taylor travels to Crescent City, and Saint Edward’s School comes to Deltona Trinity Christian on Boster Field. All games are at 7 p.m.