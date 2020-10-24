Class Notes: Seventy-one teachers nominated

Seventy-one Volusia County teachers have been nominated for 2022 Teacher of the Year. The list will be whittled down to five finalists, with the winner being announced in January. The list of the nominees will appear in a later edition.
Daytona State College is hosting a series of Virtual Open House events for students to learn about specific academic and workforce programs. They will be conducted through Microsoft Teams meeting rooms. Participants can visit as many rooms as they would like by simply clicking on the appropriate link.
Interested participants can visit DaytonaState. edu/open-house for complete information, call 386 -506 - 4DSC, or email to Admissions@ DaytonaState.edu.
These Daytona State Virtual Open Houses will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22; 10 a.m.- noon Tuesday, Oct. 27; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28; and 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 5.
Volusia Pines Elementary School
Volusia Pines Elementary School in Lake Helen will be observing Red Ribbon Week Oct. 26-30.
The celebration will include Wear Red to kick Monday, Oct. 26; followed by Wear Your Best Smile and Outfit for School Picture Day on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The day to Wear Your Sports Team Attire is Wednesday, Oct. 28; Wear Pink to Show Support for Breast Cancer Awareness and to Pink Out Drugs Thursday, Oct. 29; and Wear a Halloween/Fall Shirt, Crazy Hat and Socks Day (no costumes) Friday, Oct. 30.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee will award Volusia Pines Elementary the Danny Gainin School of Excellence Award. This will be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
DeLand High School Athletics
The DeLand Lady Bulldog girls’ swimming team defeated New Smyrna Beach, 104-68. The boys’ swimming team was topped by New Smyrna Beach by 14 points, for the team’s first loss of the season. Those scoring wins for DeLand were Emory Miles, Anna Monette, Kayla Detter, Eric Florea, Zackary Frierson and Ryan Fantone.
The swimmers travel to Lake Brantley Saturday, Oct. 24, for the district championships.
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team became the 7A-District 4 champions. They earned the title by stopping Spruce Creek, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-17, and then topping the No. 1-seeded team, Orange City University, 25-20, 25-23 and 25-15.
The DeLand cross-country team traveled to Bunnell for the Spikes and Spurs Invitational hosted by Flagler Palm Coast.
The meet was won by Miami Columbus for the boys, while the girls’ title went to Jacksonville Bolles. The DeLand boys took 11th, while the Lady Bulldogs were 13th.
Sophomore James Gannon led the way for the DHS boys in 28th place at 17:34.8, while classmate Sydney Neira led the DeLand girls in 31st place with a time of 21:18.8.
DeLand will play host to the Lary Beal COVID Cup on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Sperling Sports Complex. The varsity races go off at 7:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m., and the junior-varsity races will be run at 8:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.
The DeLand High sports calendar is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 26 - The FHSAA Bowling District Tournament takes place at Ormond Lanes in Ormond Beach at 8 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29 - The junior-varsity football team plays host to Flagler Palm Coast at 6 p.m. in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium.
Friday, Oct. 30 - The Bulldog football team plays 11-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The DeLand cross-country teams will run in their district meet at Spruce Creek at 8 a.m.
Deltona High School
During Homecoming week, students will celebrate by dressing for Superhero Day, Tacky Tourist Tuesday, Favorite Sports Team, Tie-Dye Thursday and Spirit Day.
Pine Ridge High School
Pine Ridge High School in Deltona has a booklet for seniors titled “A Countdown to Graduation and Beyond.” It covers a multitude of subjects, ranging from graduation requirements to senioritis.
The Student Government Association has elected the SGA Board officers and the SGA Senior Class officers. The Board officers are President Ella Wakelyn, Vice President Miranda Arnold, Secretary Kyra Sullivan, and Activities Directors Margo Conte and Victoria Wartell. The Senior Class officers are President Tanner D’Errico, Vice President Morgan Simpson, Secretary Tyler Schoenweiss, Historian Adrian Cosentio, and Activities Director Tia Binns.
The week of Oct. 26, Pine Ridge will be observing Red Ribbon Week with the theme of “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug-Free.”
The Pine Ridge volleyball team won the FHSAA district title by defeating Deltona and Lake Minneola.
Taylor Middle-High School
The Great Wildcat Pumpkin Challenge at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson is currently taking place through Wednesday, Oct. 28. There are 13 entries displayed in the media center. Students can vote by placing $1 in the pumpkin of their choice. The winner gets the Bragging Trophy and a Chick-fil-A biscuit breakfast.
The School Advisory Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the principal’s conference room.
Taylor has a new girls’ basketball coach, Sean Berger, who has been the assistant softball coach. Melisse Marheine will serve as the assistant basketball coach.
On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Wildcat cross-country team will be traveling to Austin-Tindall Regional Park in Osceola County for their district meet.
University High School
University High School in Orange City found senior Bryce Werblo qualifying for the regional golf tournament by shooting a 77 at the district tournament.
Senior tributes for the yearbook have a deadline of Oct. 31.
If you would like to place a tribute to a Titan senior in the yearbook, email the student-run yearbook staff at titansuhspress@gmail.com.
West Volusia high-school football; Some schedules may be changed by COVID-19
Taylor High School of Pierson ended a 16-year drought by defeating Crescent City, 35-6, while Deltona won the Battle of the Boulevard over Pine Ridge, 38-0.
Mainland defeated DeLand, 14-6, while Orange City University High was stopped by Spruce Creek, 27-22.
Gainesville St. Francis comes to face Deltona Trinity Christian, and Pierson Taylor travels to Keystone Heights.
All games are at 7 p.m., except Taylor plays at 7:30 p.m.
Reports have been received that some high schools have canceled football games due to COVID-19. Check with your school for the latest information.
See the story by Eli Witek and Noah Hertz on Page 1A for more about COVID-19 in the schools.