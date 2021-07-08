Yearly, the Volusia County Chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children honors school personnel in six different categories and parent categories that represent those who have given outstanding assistance to exceptional children. This past week, the council named its 20 winners.
The winners for ESE Administrator of the Year are Michele Brown of Sunrise Elementary School in Deltona, Dr. Stephanie Owens of Heritage Middle in Deltona, and Dr. Jennie Hughes of University High in Orange City.
Support Staff of the Year winners are Stacy Pruett of Ormond Beach Elementary, Karen Berg of Hospital Homebound, and Kimberly Layfield of Transportation.
Paraprofessionals of the Year are Dawn Nivar of George Marks Elementary in DeLand, Jesse Jones of Galaxy Middle in Deltona, and Christina Swain of Atlantic High in Port Orange.
ESE Teachers of the Year are Elissa Ewing of Deltona Lakes Elementary, Jennifer Maloney of DeLand Middle, and Beth Outlaw of New Smyrna Beach High.
Inclusion Teachers of the Year are Karen Morley of Enterprise Elementary, Lisa Gaboury of Heritage Middle in Deltona, and Jeremiah Johnson of Deltona High.
Finally, Rookie Teachers of the Year are Kacie Fuller of Pathways Elementary in Ormond Beach, Shane Story of Hinson Middle in Daytona Beach, and Ashley McCaffrey of Deltona High.
The Parents of the Year are Kerry Chiaravalle of Holly Hill School and Karina Kitada of Deltona High.
The Volusia County School Board has approved the addition of “Let’s Talk,” a comprehensive feedback and customer-service tool for Volusia County Schools.
“Let’s Talk” is a software platform that will serve as a centralized resource on VCS websites for parents and students to receive information and answers to their questions, and to make comments. It will be a one-stop shop to provide resources and support to families, and also will assist schools and departments in providing excellent customer service.
“Let’s Talk” will be implemented in the coming months.
Citrus Grove Elementary School
Citrus Grove Elementary School in DeLand congratulates student Julianna Perrino for winning in the literature segment of the Florida PTA Reflections Arts Program.
Freedom Elementary School
Freedom Elementary School in DeLand congratulates student Anna Sutherland, who also won in the literature segment of the Florida PTA Reflections Arts Program.
DeLand High School
The Kiwanis Club of DeLand presented a $2,000 scholarship to DeLand High School graduate Jeremiah Birch, who will be attending the University of Central Florida in the fall. He has been a participant in the Take Stock in Children program for the past four years.
Pine Ridge High School
The administrative staff of Pine Ridge High School in Deltona has named several staff members as the Administrative Staff of the Week. The list includes Loren Conlon, a science teacher; Holly Taylor, an ESE teacher; Margaret Haley, the principal’s secretary; and Lynette Parker, the editor of the Pine Ridge newsletter.
Assistant Principal Cheryl Selesky has been accepted into the Principal Preparation Program.
Stetson University athletics
The Stetson University women’s tennis program earned a national ranking of 22 in TennisRecruiting.net’s Top 25 Mid-Major Recruiting Class of 2021. The Lady Hatter signees included Kristina Kudryavtseva of Moscow, Alanna Di Francesco of Caracas, Spain, and Paris Hudson of Sarasota. The rankings do not include transfer Yasmina Karimjanova of Uzbekistan and freshman Laetita Risk of Chicago.
College honors
Nicole Vracar, of DeBary, has been named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College.
Caroline G. Tichenor, of DeLand, has been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She attends the Hankamer School of Business.
Kailey Brooke Davis, of DeLand, has earned a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University College of Arts & Sciences. She was a University Scholar, and graduated summa cum laude.
Lauren Fantone, of DeLand, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at The University of Tampa.
