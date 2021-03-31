Class Notes: New Volusia ‘Veterans in Classrooms’ program begins this spring

Volusia County Schools and the West Volusia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America are partnering for a new Volusia “Veterans in Classrooms” program. Social-studies and JROTC teachers at middle and high schools will have the opportunity to invite U.S. military veterans to speak to their classes before Memorial Day each spring and Veterans Day each fall. Volusia Veterans in Classrooms will roll out this spring. Presentations will be given virtually this school year.
The veterans will share their military experiences and educate students on the importance of the two patriotic holidays in support of the academic curriculum. All presentations will be nonpartisan and age-appropriate for students.
Military veterans from local organizations, including the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Jewish War Veterans, Marine Corps League, Military Officers Association of America, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and others, will serve as a cadre of veteran presenters. All speakers will go through the approval process to serve as volunteers in public schools.
The West Volusia Military Officers Association of America will manage the program for participating veterans primarily through the Volusia County Veterans Council. Veterans interested in serving as presenters should email Raymond Parker at rapranger1@ gmail or call 305-775- 4291.
The FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools board of directors has announced a match challenge of $25,000 for the James T. “Tom” Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to board President Robert “Bob” Ludlow Jr. of SunTrust, now Truist.
Ludlow stated that the match challenge will apply to donations made until $25,000 has been matched or through April 30, whichever occurs sooner.
Online donations may be made by clicking the scholarship fund link in the top left banner at www. FUTURESVolusia.org or by mailing a check payable to FUTURES Inc., 3750 Olson Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
For more information on the challenge or FUTURES, call Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, ext. 50730, email her at caperric@volusia.k12.fl.us or visit the website www. FuturesVolusia.org.
Volusia County Schools has started kindergarten registration for 2021-22. Kindergarten Roundup registration began March 29, and will be done through the VCS website at www.vcsedu.org. The first 100 kindergartners registered will receive a free backpack.
A child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021, to begin kindergarten. Parents registering their child for public kindergarten for the first time must provide the following documents before their child can start: the child’s original birth certificate (not hospital certificate); an immunization record signed by a physician (HRS 680 form); a Florida Physical form (HD680) signed by a licensed Florida medical authority and completed within one year of registration date; the child’s Social Security card; two proofs of residence; and parent/guardian’s driver’s license/identification.
Additional information is available on the Kindergarten Roundup Registration Information website at www.vcsedu. org, or call 386-734-7190, ext. 20085.
Volusia County Schools will host an invitation-only Spring 2021 Instructional Job Fair for teacher candidates Friday, April 16. In-person and virtual interview opportunities will be available.
Interested teaching candidates must currently hold or be eligible for Florida Department of Education certification.
All certifications are welcome to apply. Priority certifications are Elementary Education, English Language Arts, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Exceptional Student Education, Math, PreK-Primary, Reading, Science and Technology Education.
To be considered for an invitation to the fair, a complete online employment application needs to be done by April 9. To learn more about teaching, visit the Recruitment & Retention website at https://www.vcsedu.org/ recruitment-and-retention.
School Advisory Council meetings
With the new month come many School Advisory Council meetings at various area schools, including the following: at Friendship Elementary School in Deltona at 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 5, in the media center; a virtual meeting at McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 8; at DeBary Elementary School at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the media center, and at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 8, also in the media center.
Pine Ridge High School
Several faculty and staff members at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona were recently presented Volusia County Service Awards. A 10-Year Award went to art teacher Karen Richter, and 20-Year Awards went to math teacher Zhen Ma and Assistant Principal Cheryl Selesky. Twenty-five-year Service Awards were presented to School Counseling Director Jessica Gilbert and paraprofessional Maria Romero.
An Administrative Staff honor went to Attendance Clerk Kim Dean.
On Friday, April 9, Daytona State College will visit the Deltona campus of Pine Ridge for on-campus Admission Day in MPR 1-028. Sign up in the guidance office, or go to 1-048 to obtain a pass.
Stetson University
Stetson University has been named a “Voter Friendly Campus” for 2021-22 due to the efforts of a dedicated group of Stetson students and administrators. The designation comes from the Voter Friendly Campus Initiative, led by two national nonpartisan organizations, Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators - Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. Stetson was one of 234 colleges and universities across 37 states and the District of Columbia to be selected.
Stetson University recently hosted “A Community Remembrance: Marking One Year of COVID-19.” The virtual event allowed the community to reflect on all they have lost and experienced over the past year.
College honors
Lauren Bjella, of DeLand, has been named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston.
