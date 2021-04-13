Class Notes: Local students place in the Central Florida Fair's livestock competitions

Seven DeLand High School students exhibited in the market swine show at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando, bringing home numerous championship awards. Pictured left are David Austin, Megan Christopher, Garrett Hebert, Hayden Fowler, Cody Chilson, Logan Levon and Cheyann Wilkins.

Photo by Thomas Lightbody

George Marks Elementary School

Easton Howell, a fourth-grader at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand, exhibited in the market-swine show at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. He placed third in the showmanship junior division, while taking home a third overall in the show and 10th in the carcass contest.

St. Barnabas Episcopal School

Shannon Minger, an eighth-grader at St. Barnabas Episcopal School in DeLand, exhibited in the market-steer and market-swine shows at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. She placed second in the intermediate showmanship of the market-steer division and first in the herdsman contest. She also earned second in the intermediate showmanship and skillathon in the market-swine show, while placing third in the livestock-judging contest.

DeLand Middle School

Izabella Moss, an eighth-grader at DeLand Middle School, exhibited in the market-swine and market-lamb shows at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. She placed first in the marketing-video contest and third in the showmanship within the intermediate division.

Izabella and eighth-grader Zoe Warrensford teamed up with Mia Portillo, a sixth-grader, and Isabella Miller, another eighth-grader, to compete in the State FFA Middle School Livestock Evaluation CDE in Ocala. The team placed 12th in the state.

Zoe, seventh-grader Colten Hall and eighth-grader Hannah Swim also exhibited in the market-swine show at the Central Florida Fair.

Heritage Middle School

Grady Callahan, a student at Heritage Middle School in Deltona, exhibited in the breeding-sheep, market-lamb and market-goat shows at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. In the intermediate showmanship, post and skillathon contests, he placed first.

Grady gained a second in the herdsman contest, while being named reserve champion in the black-face and white-face ewe divisions, and as the intermediate champion exhibitor in the breeding-sheep show. In the market-lamb show, he placed first in intermediate showmanship and skillathon, placed second in the marketing-video contest, and was named the champion intermediate exhibitor.

Grady placed first in intermediate showmanship and as reserve champion overall in the market-goat show.

Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts

Autumn Criste, a seventh-grader at Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts in Lake Helen, placed third in the intermediate showmanship along with winning grand champion in the hair division in the breeding-sheep show at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando.