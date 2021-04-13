Class Notes: Local students place in the Central Florida Fair's livestock competitions

George Marks Elementary School
Easton Howell, a fourth-grader at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand, exhibited in the market-swine show at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. He placed third in the showmanship junior division, while taking home a third overall in the show and 10th in the carcass contest.
St. Barnabas Episcopal School
Shannon Minger, an eighth-grader at St. Barnabas Episcopal School in DeLand, exhibited in the market-steer and market-swine shows at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. She placed second in the intermediate showmanship of the market-steer division and first in the herdsman contest. She also earned second in the intermediate showmanship and skillathon in the market-swine show, while placing third in the livestock-judging contest.
DeLand Middle School
Izabella Moss, an eighth-grader at DeLand Middle School, exhibited in the market-swine and market-lamb shows at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. She placed first in the marketing-video contest and third in the showmanship within the intermediate division.
Izabella and eighth-grader Zoe Warrensford teamed up with Mia Portillo, a sixth-grader, and Isabella Miller, another eighth-grader, to compete in the State FFA Middle School Livestock Evaluation CDE in Ocala. The team placed 12th in the state.
Zoe, seventh-grader Colten Hall and eighth-grader Hannah Swim also exhibited in the market-swine show at the Central Florida Fair.
Heritage Middle School
Grady Callahan, a student at Heritage Middle School in Deltona, exhibited in the breeding-sheep, market-lamb and market-goat shows at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando. In the intermediate showmanship, post and skillathon contests, he placed first.
Grady gained a second in the herdsman contest, while being named reserve champion in the black-face and white-face ewe divisions, and as the intermediate champion exhibitor in the breeding-sheep show. In the market-lamb show, he placed first in intermediate showmanship and skillathon, placed second in the marketing-video contest, and was named the champion intermediate exhibitor.
Grady placed first in intermediate showmanship and as reserve champion overall in the market-goat show.
Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts
Autumn Criste, a seventh-grader at Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts in Lake Helen, placed third in the intermediate showmanship along with winning grand champion in the hair division in the breeding-sheep show at the Central Florida Fair in Orlando.