The Stetson University Public Safety Department hosted a Florida Law Enforcement Hate Crimes Training to help DeLand police officers and public-safety officers investigate potential hate crimes. Fourteen officers with the DeLand Police Department and six members of the Stetson Public Safety Department attended the Anti-Defamation League’s training.
The two-hour training covered such topics as Florida’s hate crime laws, the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act, case studies, hate crime myths, and the types of offenders who commit crimes of violent bigotry.
Students in Volusia County are reminded that applications for the Career & Technical Education (CTE) career academies for the 2021-22 school year are due by Jan. 29. Go to https://www.vcsedu.org/cte/cte-programs-career-academies for additional information.
All 10 Volusia County Schools high schools have a variety of CTE programs in addition to the career academies.
Pierson Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at Pierson Elementary School will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in the principal’s conference room.
Woodward Avenue Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at Woodward Avenue Elementary School in DeLand will have a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
DeLand High School Athletics
The DeLand High School Bulldog wrestlers travel to a meet at Oviedo High School on Saturday, Jan. 16, while the Bulldog boys’ basketball team travels to Seabreeze High School that same day. The game time has not been announced. This is part of the Five Star Tournament.
On Monday, Jan. 18, the Lady Bulldog basketball teams play host to Father Lopez for an in-school match-up at noon and 1:30 p.m., while the Bulldog boys’ basketball teams travel to Sanford to Seminole High School for games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, finds the Seabreeze boys’ soccer team coming to the Sperling Sports Complex for games with the DeLand boys’ soccer team at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, has the Bulldog wrestling team competing at home at 5 p.m. against Mainland. If the Bulldog boys’ basketball team won Saturday in the first round of the Five Star Tournament, they will be playing at Seabreeze, with game time to be announced.
Thursday, Jan. 21, has the Lady Bulldog soccer team traveling to Sanford Seminole for games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the Lady Bulldog weightlifting team goes to the FHSAA District match at Flagler Palm Coast High School at 5 p.m. The DHS girls’ basketball team will be at Flagler Palm Coast for games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22, places the Bulldog soccer team at Lyman High School for matches at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Again, if the Bulldog boys’ basketball team was victorious Wednesday, they play at Seabreeze High School in the Five Star Tournament, with the game time to be announced.
Saturday, Jan. 23, has the Bulldog wrestling team playing host at the DeLand Invitational in the Bulldog gym starting at 8 a.m.
Pine Ridge High School
The most re c ent Administrative Staff Members of the Week at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona are Christina Goodin, the theater-education instructor, and campus adviser Jay Lecureux.
Eddian Cabezudo is the Stock Market Challenge winner in the economics class of Theresa Brazee.
Prior to the Winter Holiday, the following members of the Pine Ridge girls’ weightlifting team were successful in a meet: Jamila Santana, Madison Thigpen and Karisma Littles, first place; Shaddai Diaz, Courtney Chace and Deidre Jones, second; and Kiara Roman, Carolyn Crane and Mikayla James, third.
The most-recent Student Panthers of the Month are freshman Gabriel Guerrero, sophomore Molly Morrison, and junior Kirsten Jnbaptiste.
The Student Government Association sponsored a kickball tournament, with the manufacturing team winning the competition.
Stetson University
Stetson University’s Centurion Sales Program is teamed up with NASCAR to give students hands-on experience during race events and opportunities for internships and jobs.
The Centurion Sales Program (www.stetson. edu/business.sales) now is a collegiate sales partner of NASCAR and part of the company’s new initiative called NASCAR University. The program allows Stetson students to join NASCAR’s Group Sales team during race events and receive instruction. Students also can sell tickets to customers, with the top-performing sellers guaranteed an interview for internships and jobs.
Stetson University Athletics
At the beginning of January, the Stetson University Hatter men’s basketball team was to play host to the University of North Florida; however, those games were postponed because the Ospreys had an athlete test positive for COVID-19.
The Lady Hatter basketball team was topped by North Florida in Jacksonville, 90-73, with Maddie Novak leading the scoring for Stetson with 19 points, while Yazz Wazeerud-Din scored 18 points and Day’Neshia Banks got 10 points.
Stetson plays host to Liberty Jan. 15 and 16, with games being at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively, in the Edmunds Center. The Lady Hatters will be in Tennessee to face Liberty Jan. 16 and 17, with both games being played at 2 p.m.
The following weekend has the Hatter men going to Bellarmine Jan. 22 and 23, with games at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. The Lady Hatters host Bellarmine in the Edmunds Center at 1 p.m. both Jan. 23 and 24.
