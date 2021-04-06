Class Notes: High-school graduates will receive four tickets each for their ceremony

Volusia County Schools graduates will now receive up to four tickets each for their graduation ceremonies. This decision was made after careful consideration of health and safety guidelines.
The Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, where all Volusia County schools will hold graduation, will ease capacity restrictions at the request of Volusia County Schools. At the ceremonies, seating will be offered in pods of four, with 3 feet or more between family groups. Graduates and their guests will be required to wear face coverings and to socially distance to the greatest extent possible.
High schools have announced details on graduation ticket sales. VCS will professionally livestream the ceremonies to allow extended family to watch remotely. The ceremonies will also be recorded and posted on the district website.
Taylor Middle-High School
The graduation time for Taylor Middle-High School of Pierson has been changed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location and date remain the same: the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Sunday, June 6.