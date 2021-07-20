Class Notes: Free meal program extended for upcoming school year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the meal program that allows children in Volusia County schools to eat for free for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. VCS School Way Café will serve meals (breakfast and lunch) to all students attending in-person classes in Volusia County public schools at no charge to families.
Students attending Ivy Hawn Charter School of the Arts in Lake Helen, Richard Milburn Academy West, Richard Milburn Academy East and AMI Kids will also receive meals for free.
The first day for students in the upcoming school year will be Monday, Aug. 16, and the school year will run through June 7, 2022.
Bulldog Wrestling Club
The Bulldog Wrestling Club took 32 student-athletes to the AAU Scholastic Duals in Orlando in late June. The club did this in collaboration with Darkwolf MMA and the volunteer efforts of five coaches.
The athletes created two teams to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the country, including wrestlers from Ohio, Iowa and Pennsylvania, which are some of the power arenas in NCAA wrestling.
Five members of the Bulldog Wrestling Club and Darkwolf MMA earned All-American honors at the National Duals at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Those earning All-American status by placing in the top of their weight divisions were Malique Hargett, Collin Hearn, Ethan Chiu, Kevin Kerns and Jared Jackson.
The Bulldog Wrestling Club is directed by coach Chris Folsom, who also serves as the wrestling coach of DeLand High School, while Darkwolf MMA is directed by Christian Lohsen.
Those who volunteered their time to help coach the athletes were Ray Knowles, Jacob Toledo, Roger Reid and Mike Kerns.
The Bulldog Wrestling Club will begin the fall season for boys and girls in the fourth grade and up on Wednesday, Sept. 8, and the fall season runs through Oct. 27.
Club practice takes place 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the old gym at DeLand High School. Registration costs $25, and athletes must be AAU members; memberships can be purchased at aausports.org for $14. Information can be gained by emailing Folsom at cfolsom@cfl.rr.com.
Darkwolf MMA offers wrestling classes 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Darkwolf MMA offers adult and kid options in Brazilian jiujitsu, kickboxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts and boxing, as well as summer camps and after-school programs. For more information, email Darkwolf at www.darkwolfmma.com or call 386-960-7837.
The Bulldog Wrestling Club would also like to thank the sponsors who helped make their trip possible: DeLand Breakfast Rotary Club, Mainstreet Community Bank, Boulevard Tire Center, Lane Insurance, Darkwolf MMA, OB’s and 4Front Solutions.
DeLand High School
The City of DeLand and DeLand High School were represented at the Nike National Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.
Senior-to-be Kevar Williams, along with DHS boys’ track coach Chris Madzik, traveled to Oregon so that Williams could compete in the national championships. He was sponsored by Mainstreet Community Bank, Parks Toyota, Formasters Concrete, Run 4 a Cause Foundation and Cornerstone Church of Deltona.
While there, Williams competed in the 100- and 200-meter national championships, part of the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation.
Williams was 18th in the 100-meter, out of 54 entrants, with a time of 10.84, and took 12th in the 200-meter, with 44 entrants, with a 21.58 clocking.
Athletes came from all over the U.S. to compete in the same facility that recently hosted the NCAA National Championships, as well as the USA 2021 Olympics Trials.
Back in May, Williams won the 4-A State FHSAA 200-meter championships at the University of North Florida, and then traveled to Boston to compete in the Boost Boston Invitational 100 on the streets of Boston. In that one, Williams took fourth.
Pine Ridge High School
Before the end of the 2020-21 school year, Pine Ridge High School in Deltona had a CTE/HCA Career Expo in which students had the opportunity to learn about many career choices, as well as to participate in on-the-spot interviews.
Pine Ridge High thanks AdventHealth recruiter Sky Kellogg, Burger King, CareerSource Flagler/Volusia, Central Homes Roofing, Chick-fil-A, Cosmetology at Daytona State College, the Daytona Beach Police Department, Deltona city commissioners, the Deltona Fire Department, Electrician/Electrical Apprenticeship, Fashion Institute Design, Fashion Tile, Fatbacks Custom Cuts, Florida Department of Health - Dietitian, Halifax Health - Trauma, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice of Deltona, John’s Towing, Keiser University, McDonald’s, Metra Electronics, The Plaza Resort & Spa, Sparton Electronics in DeLeon Springs, Publix, Terra-Scape Enterprises, the University of North Florida, UPS, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Navy, the Volusia County Department of Corrections, Volusia County Medical Examiner Dr. James Fulcher, Volusia County Beach Services, Volusia County Emergency Medical Services, Volusia County Fire and Rescue, Volusia County Library Services, Volusia County Manufacturing, Volusia County Public Works, Volusia County School Board members, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Waste Pro and DJ Xclusive City.
Also, at the end of the school year, the Pine Ridge Players presented the Nights of One Acts 2021. The students performed three student-written, student-directed one-act plays: But What Would Your Friends Say? by Morgan Davis, Flatline by Kaley Arbogast, and The Hunted by Lariza Guerra.
Stetson University athletics
Stetson University Athletics is a member of the ASUN (Atlantic Sun) Conference. This conference include s North Alabama, Liberty, Bellarmine, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, North Florida, Lipscomb and Kennesaw, with Central Arkansas , Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State joining the conference this fall.
Stetson men’s soccer goalkeeper Jacob Gruber has been selected to the ASUN 2020-21 Fall in Spring Winners for Life Team. The honor is given each semester to one student-athlete from each of the nine institutions, and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.
As a Diversity Council liaison, Gruber worked closely with the school’s administration to implement different inclusion practices, while also hosting events throughout campus to promote diversity awareness. He participated in Read Across America and has also worked with the East Tenth United Methodist Children and Youth Center in Indianapolis.
College honors
Four University of Central Florida students from our area were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are Jeremy Umlauf of DeBary, Katherine Glancy of DeLand, and Sarah Bowman and Ameera Shaw, both of Deltona.
Tim Dixon, of DeBary, has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a Bachelor of Arts in applied communication studies.
Lauren Bjella , of DeLand, has been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Bjella is majoring in journalism and is a member of the Class of 2022.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.