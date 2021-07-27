In just over a hair, Volusia County public schools will be back in session. The first day of classes for students will be Monday, Aug. 16, with teachers returning to their assigned schools Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The first holiday will be Labor Day, on Monday, Sept. 6. Other major days off include Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 26, for Thanksgiving Holiday, unless students have missed some school days because of hurricanes; if they did miss school days, then the Thanksgiving Holiday starts Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Winter Holiday starts Monday, Dec. 20, and Spring Holiday begins Monday, March 14, 2022.
The last day of school for students will be Friday, June 3, 2022.
If you are new to Volusia County or have moved, causing your child to go to a different school, please register, in person, at the school your child will attend. You can’t register your child on the first day of school.
Students also must have different shots for different grade levels prior to the start of school, so please take care of this as early as possible Monday-Thursday at the school your child will be attending.
George Marks Elementary School
George Marks Elementary School in DeLand has chosen “Back on Track” for the 2021-22 school theme. The school is excited to show off the campus now that reconstruction has been completed.
The school has held a summer camp through the Extended Day Program, with students having a blast working on fun crafts and taking creative field trips.
George Marks Elementary is in the midst of planning and building an agriculture barn on campus to assist and support our local feeder-school programs. Thanks to the support of community members, including the National FFA Organization, and the support of hotel and hospitality sponsorship, George Marks will start the new school year with some baby goats.
DeLand High School
At DeLand High School, laptop computer distribution will take place for those in 10th through 12th grades noon-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 2 and 3.
Freshman orientation, known as Bulldog Rising, will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Bulldog Rising begins in the gymnasium with a freshman pep rally, followed by students having pictures taken for their school ID, receiving bus information, meeting peer mentors, touring the campus, finding the location of their classes, and learning the Bulldog Way.
During Bulldog Rising, there will be a parent information session 9-11 a.m. in the auditorium. This will include an overview of school procedures, as well as information about School Way Cafe, school counselors, Parent Portal, and the school-bus system. Parents will also be able to purchase school-related items.
Ninth-grade class dues are $20, which includes a class T-shirt, class events, ceremonies, publications, celebrations, etc.
Physical-education uniforms for those who have PE on their schedules cost $10 for a shirt and $10 for shorts. Student athletic passes cost $50 for the year.
DeLand High School athletics
The DeLand High School Bulldog boys’ golf team, under the direction of coach Roger Bismore, has announced its fall golf tryout schedule. The first round will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Victoria Hills Golf Course for nine holes of play, followed by the second round Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the same time and place.
After the first two days, the top 10 players, along with ties, will advance to round three Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the same time and location. Scores will be cumulative and will be combined with previous rounds.
Those in positions one through five will make the playing roster, while those in positions six through 10 will be on the developmental roster.
Deltona High School
Deltona High School will have freshman orientation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Welcome Back Wolves, for 10th- through 12th-graders, will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 4.
Pine Ridge High School
Pine Ridge High School in Deltona will have freshman orientation 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 3. Freshmen will learn about the expectations of being a Pine Ridge Panther, connect and engage with role-model Panthers, meet some of the Pine Ridge faculty, walk their course schedule, receive a school-issued laptop computer (laptops are free of charge, but students must have completed checkout paperwork), and pay freshman dues of $10, which goes toward one school spirit shirt, events, rewards and awards.
Taylor Middle-High School
Taylor Middle-High sixth-grade orientation is on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Those with last names starting with A-J meet 9-11 a.m., and those with last names starting with K-Z will meet 2-4 p.m.
Taylor Middle-High back-to-school schedule pickup will take place on several days: Monday, Aug. 2, 9-11 a.m., will be for 10th-graders in the middle-school gym, and 2-4 p.m. for 11th-and 12th-graders, also in the middle-school gym; Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9-11 a.m., will be for sixth-graders with last names beginning with A-J, and 2-4 p.m. for sixth-graders with last names beginning with K-Z; Monday, Aug. 9, 9-11 a.m., for seventh-and eighth-graders in the middle-school gym; and Monday, Aug. 9, 2-4 p.m., for ninth-graders at the same location.
For those students living in Astor and attending school in Pierson, the Kiwanis Club of Astor is offering free school supplies and free student haircuts, by appointment only, at Jenni’s Cut Above and at Backwoodz Barber.
Prekindergartners through second-graders can obtain free undies and socks and free school-uniform pants. This will take place at United Southern Bank, Astor Branch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Those with questions should call 352-759-3424.
Stetson University
Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, Ph.D., has announced the appointment of Krista Bofill, M.Ed., as vice president for development and alumni engagement.
Bofill has more than 25 years of successful and progressive leadership experience in developing and managing donor, investor and constituent relationships, and brings a diverse set of fundraising and higher-education experience to the position.
Most recently, Bofill served as vice president of institutional advancement and communications at Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Woody O’Cain, Stetson vice president for alumni and parent engagement, will be moving to Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, to become the vice president of enrollment.
Stetson University athletics
For the second-straight year, Stetson University outfielder Andrew MacNeil has been recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America with his selection to the 2021 Division I Academic All- District Team for District IV, which covers Division I programs in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
MacNeil is just the second Stetson baseball student-athlete to earn this honor, while Chris Westervelt was honored three times during his career as a Hatter baseball player.
College honors
Nadine Khalaf, of DeBary, has been named to the Provost’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.