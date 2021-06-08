Class Notes: Enroll now for Summer B term at Daytona State College

Daytona State College’s School of Adult Education offers classes that help adults develop proficiencies and earn credentials needed in today’s economy, such as a GED and English language proficiency for speakers of other languages. The time to enroll is now, as Summer B term begins July 1.
DSC is offering two information sessions so adults can improve their education. The first session is 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the Deltona campus, Building 1, Room 105, at 2351 Providence Blvd. The second session will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Daytona Beach campus, Building 300, Room 232, at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Space is limited due to COVID restrictions.
Two drawings for a chance to win a GED scholarship or a semester-fee waiver will be held. Tuition costs $30 per semester, to be paid at the time of registration. Tuition waivers are available for those who are eligible.
For more information and to reserve your spot, call 386- 506-3550 or email to lucilia.csihas@daytonastate.edu.
Volusia County Schools has announced the establishment of the Lohman’s Museum of Arts and Sciences Field Study, a fun and engaging day of science education at MOAS for fifth- and sixth-graders. This program is being funded by a generous donation from Lowell and Nancy Lohman to FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools. The Lohmans’ gift was presented at a Volusia County School Board meeting, and the School Board honored them with an Inspiring Future Scientists Award.
The School Board also approved the formal agreement between VCS and MOAS to establish the new field-study program, which will begin this fall. The field study will be aligned with state standards, reinforcing important concepts assessed on the fifth- and sixth-grade Florida Standards Assessments.
The VCS Science Department and the MOAS in Daytona Beach are collaborating to develop the academic program. Students will take a bus to the museum for a planetarium show, science stage show and other activities, such as touring museum exhibits that include the Giant Ground Sloth and the Charles and Linda Williams Children’s Museum.
A summer job fair for support professionals will be taking place with Volusia County Schools partnering with the Volusia/Flagler Family YMCA. There will be two fairs taking place, with the first being 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the DeLand Family YMCA, 761 E. International Speedway Blvd. The second will be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Port Orange Family YMCA, 4701 City Center Parkway.
Walk-ins are welcome, but you can register for the event by going to http://bit.ly/Summer2021VCSSupportProfessionalsJobFairResistrationLink.
VCS is searching for talented, dedicated individuals to join the team in the following areas: ESE Paraprofessionals, Extended Day Enrichment Program Facilitators, School Way Cafe interns and assistants on assignments, and Student Transportation drivers and attendants.
For more information, call the Office of Recruitment and Retention at 386-734- 7190, ext. 20115 or 20168, or email to blturner@volusia.k12.fl.us or jmsmith1@volusia.k12.fl.us.
The Volusia County School Board has added a workshop/work session at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Volusia County School District Administrative Complex, 200 N. Clara Ave. in DeLand. A link to view the workshop/work session will be available on the Volusia County Schools website, www.vcsedu.org to allow the public to view.
To honor the creative efforts teachers have made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year, Sonic Drive- In donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on the national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.
As part of Sonic’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation helped fund more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources. On Teacher Appreciation Day, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests on DonorsChoose.
The following exceptional teachers of this area received funding: Sharline Figueroa Garcia at Manatee Cove Elementary School in Orange City for the project “Learning Through Play,” and Devan Spinner at Pierson Elementary School for the project “Make Every Student a Florida Sunshine State Reader.”
Blue Lake Elementary School
The new principal at Blue Lake Elementary School in DeLand will be Holly M. Bailey, who has been principal at Pathways Elementary in Ormond Beach.
Osteen Elementary School
Laura D. Figueroa, who has been a principal intern at Osteen Elementary School, will become the principal at Sugar Mill Elementary in Port Orange.
Galaxy Middle School
Galaxy Middle School in Deltona has won the Science Olympiad in the state competition. First-place medals were presented to Galaxy’s Mission Possible team members Logan Innes and Garrick Spencer.
Pine Ridge High School
For the Class of 2022 at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, it’s time for senior pictures. Leonard’s will be on campus Wednesday, June 23, to take the pictures in the auditorium.
Please check your email for an access code and instructions on how to book your appointment. If you don‘t receive an email, call customer service at 888- 224-5045.
Due to COVID-19, you must have an appointment. Ladies, please be sure to bring a spaghetti strap blouse you can pull off your shoulders, and, gentlemen, you will need a light-colored T-shirt.
Taylor Middle-High School
Current sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson will be offered the opportunity to participate in a Step Up 2 STEM Summer Program for Title I middle schools. The purpose is to give students a chance to tackle real-world issues through STEM processes and to understand different careers and opportunities in STEM with hands-on activities.
The program will be 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 6-20. It’s free, and transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided. Those who are interested should contact the school prior to the start of the program.
Stetson University
Stetson University will receive $4.66 million in federal COVID-19 relief to help provide emergency financial aid to students this fall.
Stetson will receive a total of $9,319,255 from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress in March. Half of the money will be awarded to students with exceptional financial needs related to the pandemic. Students can file an appeal for financial assistance with the Office of Student Financial Planning if they can demonstrate that they or their families have suffered a job loss, reduced work income, losses in a college savings plan or other impacts that have affected the family’s ability to pay for college.
Grants will be made for the fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters.
Stetson University athletics
Stetson University softball center fielder Riley Russell and pitcher Chloe Temples have been named to the ASUN All-Academic softball team.
Stetson baseball outfielder Andrew MacNeil has been named to the ASUN All-Academic baseball team for the fourth time in his Hatter career.
Stetson softball shortstop Lizzie Shubert has been named to the ASUN Second Team-All Conference, while right fielder Brianna Clary has been named to the ASUN All-Freshman team.
Stetson baseball players Hernen Sardinas and Nick Durgin have been named to the 2021 first-team ASUN All-Conference squad, while MacNeil was selected for the second-team ASUN All-Conference. Durgin, Brandon Hylton, Christian Pregent and Jovan Gill were named to the ASUN All-Freshman team.
College honors
Sylvia Victoria Murray, of Deltona, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.