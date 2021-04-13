Class Notes: DeLand High's and Stetson University's upcoming athletics

The DeLand High School Athletics Office has announced its 2021 football schedule. The first item on the schedule is the spring game, which will be played Friday, May 21, at Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland. Game times will be announced later.
The fall football schedule finds the DeLand Bulldogs opening Aug. 20 at Apopka, followed on the 27th at Mainland. Sept. 3 sends the Bulldogs to Orange City University, followed on the 10th to Clearwater Academy.
Sept. 17 brings Oviedo to DeLand for a district game, following on Sept. 24 with a home game hosting Seabreeze.
Oct. 1 sends DeLand to Lake Mary, and then to Deltona Oct. 8.
After a week off, the team greets Flagler Palm Coast on Oct. 22, followed by a road trip to Sanford to face Seminole Oct. 29.
The regular season closes out Nov. 5 with Homecoming against Pine Ridge.
The DeLand baseball team dropped two games: 4-3, to Atlantic, and 8-5, to New Smyrna Beach.
Friday, April 16, has the Bulldog track teams at Flagler Palm Coast for the FHSAA district meet, with the top three advancing to the regional meet at Flagler Palm Coast Saturday, May 1. The Bulldog baseball team is at University at 4:30 p.m. April 16.
Monday, April 19, has Lake Nona coming to town to face the DeLand baseball team.
Tuesday, April 20, brings the University softball team to the DeLand campus field at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the Lady Bulldog varsity softball team playing the early game.
Wednesday, April 21, has the Lake Mary junior-varsity baseball team facing the DeLand junior-varsity team at 4 p.m., while the varsity is at Lake Mary at 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22, sends the Lady Bulldog softball team to Winter Springs at 6 p.m.
Stetson University athletics
For the third time this season, Stetson University beach-volleyball seniors Ana Costa and Carly Perales have been named the ASUN Pair of the Week.
The Stetson Hatter baseball team took three from Jacksonville University, 3-2, 7-5 and 11-1, which makes the team, 19-9, on the season and 5-1 in the ASUN. The Hats, however, were stopped by USF, 7-3, with Jorge Arenas hitting a four-bagger.
The Stetson football team returned to action after sitting out two games because of quarantine policies. Presbyterian stopped the Hats in the last home game of the spring season, 26-3. Fermon Reid had 13 tackles, six for a loss, and three sacks.
The Hatter athletic calendar finds that Friday, April 16, the baseball team hosts North Florida at 6:30 p.m., with Jacksonville hosting FGCU at 1 p.m. on Melching Field.
Saturday, April 17, has the football team traveling to Davidson for a 1 p.m. game, their last of the spring season. The nationally ranked Lady Hatter beach-volleyball team greets FIU at 10 a.m. and FAU at 2 p.m. April 17. Both teams are also nationally ranked. The baseball squad hosts FGCU at 6:30 p.m. April 17, while at 1 p.m., Jacksonville faces North Florida.
Sunday, April 18, on Melching Field, FGCU plays North Florida at 10 a.m., while at 2 p.m. the Hatters meet Jacksonville.
Wednesday, April 21, sends the Hatter baseball team to Miami to face FIU at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 23, has the Stetson lacrosse team hosting Liberty at 3 p.m., with the beach-volleyball team hosting the ASUN tournament. The baseball team is at FGCU at 6:30 p.m. April 23.
Saturday, April 24, finds the Hatters on the diamond of FGCU at 2 p.m., while on Sunday, April 25, they play the third game in Fort Myers against FGCU at 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 25, the Lady Hatter lacrosse players meet Coastal Carolina at noon.