DeLand High School athletics
The 2021 DeLand High School Bulldog football team will have its spring game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Lake Gibson High School in the Lakeland area.
Junior Kevar Williams won the 200-meter state championship at the 4A FHSAA State Track and Field Championships. This is the first track title for DeLand since K.O. Taylor won the 440-yard dash in 1968.
Williams also placed seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 10.95 while winning the 200 in 21.40. He also anchored the 4x400 relay to 10th place at 3:24.03 along with Arden Myrie, Qua-Wayne Harris and Michael Soto Jr.
Senior Jordan Singletary placed 13th in the state in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 15.39, while senior Jiya Hastings was 16th in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1 inch.
The DeLand High boys’ squad placed 15th in the state with 12 points among the 58 teams vying for the state 4A title. Sanford placed fourth with 46 points, while Lake Brantley was 10th with 20 points and Lake Mary was 14th with 14 points.