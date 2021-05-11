DeLand High School
The School Advisory Council at DeLand High School meets each month with the principal and the SAC chair. All parents and community members are invited to attend the meetings at 5:30 p.m. in the media center on the scheduled dates.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the DeLand High SAC this upcoming school year, call Tiffany Fuller at 386-822-6909, ext. 23332, or email her at tnfuller@volusia.k12.fl.us.
DeLand High has some older yearbooks available for purchase. They are the yearbooks from 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Yearbooks less than 5 years old will be sold at a base price of $65, while yearbooks 5 years and older will be sold at $50. All sales are final; no refunds for purchases.
Please be aware that these yearbooks are older, and while they have been handled with care, there may be some errors or slight damage.
They must be paid for with cash or a personal check. Please make checks payable to DeLand High School.
Prospective buyers can stop by the school and visit Room 8-200 to purchase these yearbooks, or send an email and the book will be left at the front office for you to pick up upon payment.
Checks can be mailed to DeLand High School, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand, FL 32724, Attn: Mary Johnson.
For requests and inquiries about purchasing an older yearbook, email mejohns3@volusia.k12.fl.us or call 386-822-6909, ext 23380. Supplies are limited. May 15 is the last day for purchase of these older yearbooks.
Senior exams will be May 17-21.
A Senior Celebration Breakfast will be 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 21, featuring prizes, distribution of caps and gowns, and more.
Senior grades will be finalized by noon Tuesday, May 25. A Senior Honors Assembly will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in Spec Martin Memorial Stadium.
DeLand High School athletics
The DeLand High School track teams had a very successful day at the FHSAA Regional Meet at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Junior Kevar Williams won two individual events; he also ran the anchor leg on the 4X400 relay, which took first as well. Williams won the 100 meters in 10.40 and the 200 meters in 21.01. The team he ran with, which included Arden Myrie, Michael Soto Jr. and Qua-Wayne Harris, won the 4X400 relay in a school record time of 3:21.24.
Senior Jiya Hastings took second in the girls’ long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6.25 inches, while senior Jordan Singletary placed fifth in the 100 hurdles at 15.16 and sixth in the 300 intermediate hurdles at 45.98.
The winners and second-place-holders automatically advance to the state championships, while it is believed that Singletary’s times will place her on the invited list in both events.