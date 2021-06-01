Class Notes: DeLand High Athletics

DeLand High School has a new baseball coach for the 2021-22 season. Chris Hopkins, not a new name to DeLand baseball, will take over the seat as head coach for the Bulldogs. Hopkins was a starting pitcher for the Bulldogs when they went to the Final Four in 2004.
Two of the three Bulldogs who competed in individual events participated in postseason competition, when senior Jordan Singletary and junior Kevar Williams traveled to Miami to compete in the Superfly Athletes Meet of Champions. Singletary won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.65, while placing second in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 47.10.
Williams finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 21.34, while turning in a 10.58 clocking in the 100 meters for fourth place.
Williams was invited, along with coach Chris Madzik, to make a quick trip to Boston May 23 to compete in the Adidas Boost Outdoor Street Games, which attracted many professionals, including Williams’ idol, Noah Lyles. Williams was slated to run in the high-school 100-meter race. Much of the meet was televised on NBC.
Two DeLand High girl track athletes have signed to continue their athletic and academic careers. The two are Jiya Hastings and Jordan Singletary. Each signed her National Letter of Intent a week ago, with Hastings going to Mercer University in Georgia and Singletary going to Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.
Hastings holds the DHS record in the 100 and 200 meters at 12.22 and 25.29, respectively. Singletary also holds the school mark in the 100 and 300 hurdles, with clockings of 15.16 and 45.88.