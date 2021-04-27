Class Notes: DeLand Athletics

The DeLand High School Lady Bulldog softball team was stopped by Taylor, 5-4, while the Bulldog baseball team defeated Mainland, 7-4.
The District 4A-3 FHSAA track meet found the DeLand track team qualifying 11 athletes to progress to the regional meet Saturday, May 1, at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Those qualifying for the regional competition include junior Kevar Williams in the 100 and 200. He placed second in both at 10.57 and 21.50, respectively.
Sophomore Jame s Gannon finished third in the 1,600 with a clocking of 4:34.81. Freshman Marion Smokes qualified fourth in the shot put, with a shove of 41 feet, 3.75 inches.
Senior Jordan Singletary qualified in the 100 high hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles by placing fourth in the 100 and first in the 300, with times of 15.72 and 45.88, while senior Jiya Hastings placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 1.5 inches.
The 4x400 relays for the boys and girls advanced as well, the boys first, breaking the school record set back in 1997. The new record is 3:24.17, with Arden Myrie, Qua-Wayne Harris, Michael Soto Jr. and Williams doing the work moving the baton around the track in first place.
The girls’ squad placed fourth with a time of 4:19.41, with Sydney Neira, Ai Hancock, Jessica Apakama and Singletary doing the running.