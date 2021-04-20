Dual-enrollment registration for Daytona State College’s summer 2021 semester is now open, and registration for the fall 2021 semester opened April 15. The deadline to register for both of these semesters is May 28.
Interested Volusia County middle- and high-school students are encouraged to talk to their school counselor to get more information and review eligibility requirements. Students can also visit Daytona State College’s website for more information at www.daytonastate.edu/advising/dualparents.html.
Summer dual-enrollment is available only to students who are currently dually enrolled. Students who are new to dual enrollment can register only for fall 2021.
Additional information about registration can be found at the VCS website www.vcsedu.org/newsroom; look for Dual Enrollment.
Beginning April 12, Volusia County Schools has been allowing a limited number of volunteers back in schools, now that the CDC guidelines for physical distancing in schools have been relaxed to 3 feet.
Volunteers in classrooms are required to follow all health and safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering/mask, frequent hand-washing, maintaining a physical distance of at least 3 feet, and staying home when sick. All activities using volunteers will follow CDC guidelines.
The number of volunteers will be limited to ensure adherence to the physical limitations, and no large gatherings will be permitted.
With these changes, classroom teachers will be allowed to utilize a limited number of volunteers in their classrooms, and the district will be able to match students with volunteer mentors.
Every volunteer must have an approved application on file. Each year, all volunteer applications expire June 30. If a new application was not submitted for the school year, volunteers must reapply. The volunteer application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/VIPSapplication.
Volunteers are required to sign in on the Raptor visitor-management system. When visiting a school for the first time, a driver’s license or other form of official government identification must be provided.
For more information on applying to become a VCS volunteer, go to www.vcsedu.org/volunteer-partnership.
Mid Florida Community Services Inc. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs are accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Head Start/Early Head Start Programs serve children and families in Volusia County, as well as Hernando and Sumter counties.
Families interested in applying for either of these programs can do so online at https://www.midfloridaheadstart.com.
Head Start serves children ages 3-5, while Early Head Start serves children ages 6 weeks to 3 years. If you have questions, call 1-888-227-0010.
The Prepaid Plan Open Enrollment deadline is April 30. This program allows families to secure their ability to pay for college education affordably.
For additional information, go to https://3oswfYT.
Assistant Principal Appreciation
The first week in April was Assistant Principal Appreciation Week. Most of the schools in Volusia County honored their assistant principals.
Those serving this year as assistant principals on the high-school level are: DeLand High School - Michael Degirolmo, Tiffany Fuller, Mike Lucero Jr., Lashawn Troutman and Issella Vega; Deltona High - Susan Kelleher, Dr. Christina Lapnow, Cameron Robinson and Alisha Zarbo; Pine Ridge High in Deltona - Dr. Vicki Banks, Madsen Cange, Kyle Schicker and Cheryl Selesky; Taylor Middle-High in Pierson - Laurie LaMondie, Jonathan Pearce, Marisol Rubio and Dr. Rebecca Sampson; and University High in Orange City - Bobbie Jo Grieve, Ben Carter, Kerry Cunningham and Dr. Jennie Hughes.
DeLand High School
The DeLand High School Bulldogs are hosting an inaugural bowling fundraiser 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Sunshine Bowling Center, 595 E. International Speedway Blvd. in DeLand.
Awards will be given for the top individual and top team. The entry fee, which includes three games, lunch and soda, is $40 for individuals and $120 for four-person teams. There are limited spots.
Email coach Garon Keuten to register at gpkeuten@volusia.k12.fl.us.
Eleven DeLand High students took part in the Central Florida Fair in Orlando as livestock show exhibitors, and they won many honors:
Senior Megan Christopher exhibited in the breeding-sheep, market-swine and market-lamb shows. She won reserve champion in the AOB division and was named as the reserve champion senior exhibitor for the breeding-sheep show. Her lamb was named as a class winner. Christopher was named as the reserve champion senior exhibitor in this division and named as the senior showmanship winner and as the overall champion senior exhibitor in the market-swine show.
Junior Tyler Watson exhibited in the breeding-beef, breeding-sheep, market-lamb and market-goat shows. In the market-goat show, Watson placed first in senior showmanship and won the grand champion title. His lamb was named reserve champion overall.
Freshman Hayden Fowler exhibited in the breeding-beef and market-swine shows. Her heifer was named a champion of the AOB division for the breeding-beef show.
Freshman Garrett Hebert exhibited in the breeding-beef and market-swine shows. His heifer won reserve champion in the born and bred division, while his hog was named as reserve champion overall. Hebert was named as the reserve champion senior exhibitor.
Other exhibitors were senior Cody Chilson, senior Cheyann Wilkins, junior David Austin, senior Alora Wright, freshman Logan Levon, junior Payton Smith and freshman Candice Hall.
Christopher, Watson, Hebert and Wilkins also competed in the State FFA Livestock Evaluation CDE Qualifier in Ocala and were named as the high team overall, qualifying for the state contest in Gainesville.
Deltona High School
The Deltona High School cheerleading squad will have tryouts for the 2021-22 junior-varsity and varsity squads May 5-7. The tryouts will take place in the Wolf gym 5:30-7:30 p.m. all three days.
At the University High track meet, Deltona had two athletes taking first place: Anthony Atanda won the 200-meter race at 23.10, while Tashanua Houston won the 100 high hurdles with a clocking of 16.79.
Pine Ridge High School
Senior Justine St. Louis of Pine Ridge High School in Deltona has committed to continue her education and soccer career at Brevard College. She was also selected as an All-Area Honoree for Volusia and Flagler in soccer.
Pine Ridge congratulates the following students for being selected as Student Panther of the Month: freshman Grayson New, sophomore Jordan Scoullar, junior Kris Bivens and senior Drelyn Nobels.
Charlyn Klink was selected as the City of Deltona Super Star nominee for Pine Ridge for the month of March.
Two Pine Ridge art students had their work selected to be displayed in U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz’s office for a virtual congressional art competition: Katelyn Brooke and Kirsten JnBaptiste. Their art teacher is Karen Richter.
At the University track meet, March Dessources won the high jump with a 5-foot-5-inch leap.
Taylor Middle-High School
At Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson, there will be a Taylor Band and Guitar Courtyard Concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. The gates will open at 6 p.m. for the audience to pick their spot.
People are asked to enter through Gate 4 and to physically distance themselves. Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket, plus your own snacks.
The School Advisory Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the conference room.
University High School
University High School in Orange City had its only home track meet of the year, with the boys winning the six-school meet, while the Lady Titans took second.
Calvivo Chichton won the 400 meters at 53.3, with Jose Cruz winning the 110 hurdles at 18.97.
Nyrania Barr-Miller won the high jump with a 5-foot-1/4-inch effort. The boys’ 4X400 relays and the girls’ 4X100 relays also took first, with the winning times of 3:41.75 and 57.35, respectively.
Stetson University
The Stetson University Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience assisted Monroe County in the Florida Keys with its watershed management. This assistance has been more than three years of help and was directed by Dr. Jason Evans, executive director of IWER.
Evans is the lead author of the Monroe County Watershed Management Plan. His efforts paid off for more than 14,000 National Flood Insurance Program policyholders in unincorporated Monroe County who received a Community Rating System Class 3 rating and a 35-percent premium discount on their flood insurance, which begins April 1, 2022.
College honors
Kyle McLaren and Avery Taylor, both of DeLand and students at Florida State University, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.