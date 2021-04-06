Class Notes: Athletics at DeLand and University high schools, and Stetson University

DeLand High School junior track athlete Kevar Williams, who is a nationally ranked sprinter, won the 100-meter race at the prestigious Bob Hayes Invitational Track Meet in
Holiday. He won the 100 meters at 10.78, while taking third in the 200 meters at 22.48.
Also competing at the same meet for DeLand were two senior female track athletes: Jordan Singletary placed fifth in the 100 hurdles at 16.36, while Jiya Hastings was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7.75 inches.
The conditions at the meet were not the best, as it was very damp, with a lot of wind and temperatures in the upper 50s. The group is coached by Jim Lowenstein and Chris Madzik.
The DeLand High Bulldog baseball team was stopped four times in the past several weeks. Deltona topped DeLand, 5-4 and 6-2, while New Smyrna Beach stopped the Bulldogs, 7-5, with Pierson Taylor winning over DeLand, 9-3.
Spruce Creek High School had a track invitational with 10 schools competing at the beginning of Spring Holiday. The DeLand boys were sixth, while the Lady Bulldogs were fourth. Hastings won the long jump with a 17-foot-2.75-inch effort, while Williams won the 400 meters with a time of 48.67.
James Gannon took second in the 3,000-meter race at 9:44.33. Those Bulldogs having third-place finishes were Al Hancock, Sydney Neira, Jessica Apakama, Kaylee Yebba, Madi Mandell, Chloe Caven, Aubrey Heiss, Ethan Myrick, Qua’Wayne Harris, Timar Rogers, Mike Soto, AJ Myrie and Caleb Roberts.
The DeLand High sports calendar has the baseball team at Pierson Taylor at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, with the junior-varsity baseball team hosting Orangewood at 7 p.m.
On Monday, April 12, the softball team travels to Lyman for games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13, has the girls’ flag-football team hosting Mainland at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the softball team traveling north to face Pierson Taylor at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14, sends the junior-varsity baseball team to Flagler Palm Coast at 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 15, has the flag-football team traveling to University High in Orange City for games at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday, April 16, places the DeLand track team at Flagler Palm Coast for the FHSAA District Track Meet, with the top four advancing on to the regional meet. The meet starts at 9 a.m. The Bulldog baseball team travels to University April 16 for a 4:30 p.m. game.
University High School of Orange City also competed in the recent Spruce Creek track meet. Lavant Byrd won the 300 intermediate hurdles at 43.13. Taking third were Kaely Stahlman, Caleb Elkind, Benjamin Bradley, Royce Eggert, Tyler Sintscha and Adam Garcia.
The Stetson University Hatter men’s basketball team created history this past season by being the first Hatter basketball team to be selected for postseason play and by winning a postseason game.
The Hats were selected to play in the College Basketball Invitational, and they won their opening game over Bowling Green, 53-52, with Rob Perry sinking 16 points and Mahamadou Diawara getting 15 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double.
In the second game, the Hats were narrowly stopped by Coastal Carolina, 77-72, in overtime, with the regulation game ending 59-59. Stetson senior Christiaan Jones scored 28 points, while pulling down 10 rebounds, with Perry adding 16 points and Giancarlo Valdez adding 11 points.
The Lady Hatter basketball team also played in a postseason tourney, the Women’s Basketball Invitational. They topped Loyola Chicago in the first game, 49-45, with Yazz Wazeerud-Din getting 18 points and four steals, and Jamiya Turner scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
In the second tournament game, Cleveland State stopped the Lady Hatters, 64-54, with Turner scoring 20 points and getting 11 rebounds and Wazeerud-Din adding 17 points.
The Stetson football team was slated to host Drake University of Iowa, but the game was canceled due to COVID restrictions.
The Lady Hatter softball team split with North Florida, with Stetson winning the first game, 9-5, but dropping the second, 6-1. In the first game, Stetson’s Nyah Morgan hit a home run, which is what Marissa Baxter did for Stetson in the second game.
The Stetson baseball team split with Wichita State, losing the first game, 11-8, but winning the second, 9-4. Christian Pregent homered for Stetson in the first game, while Eric Foggo did the same in the second matchup.
Stetson men cross-country runners Arye Beck and Tristen Montalvo have been named to the ASUN Cross Country All- Academic Team.
The Stetson athletic calendar has Hatter baseball players hosting North Florida at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, while Saturday, April 10, the baseball team hosts North Florida at 6:30 p.m., while the men’s rowing team makes their last home appearance for the 2021 season by hosting Florida Tech at 9 a.m. Also on April 10, the football team travels to California to be hosted by San Diego State, with game time to be announced.
Sunday, April 11, brings the North Florida baseball team to DeLand again at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13, has FIU coming to be hosted by the Hatter baseball players at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 16, places a doubleheader at Melching Field, with the Stetson baseball team hosting North Florida at 6:30 p.m., while at 1 p.m. Jacksonville faces Florida Gulf Coast University on the same field.
Saturday, April 17, places the Stetson football team in North Carolina to face Davidson at 1 p.m. for its last game of the short spring season. The Lady Hatter beach-volleyball team also plays a doubleheader against two nationally ranked teams: They greet FIU at 10 a.m. and FAU at 2 p.m. The baseball team also has another doubleheader with North Florida and Jacksonville playing at 1 p.m., followed at 6:30 p.m. by the Hatters meeting FGCU.
Sunday, April 18, has Jacksonville meeting Stetson in baseball at 2 p.m., with FGCU and North Florida playing at 10 a.m.