Class Notes: Apply by Feb. 12 for free or reduced-price meals at school

Fewer Volusia County Schools families have completed the Free and Reduced Meal Application this year, and that could negatively impact federal funding for public schools with a high poverty ranking. To ensure those schools continue to receive federal Title I funding, it is imperative for families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal Application no later than Friday, Feb. 12.
Even if those families are not sure they qualify to access free or reduced-price meals, they should complete an application. It’s easy to apply online and takes only a few minutes, and the application is available in English or Spanish.
The application is at www.vcsedu.org/schoolwaycafe/free-and-reduced-meal-applications. (If you don’t have access to a computer, all schools will have a computer available for you to fill out the application.)
The DeLeon Springs Community Association Inc. is accepting applications for its annual DSCA Inc. Merit Scholarship. The purpose of this scholarship is to grant funds to a deserving high-school student currently attending a secondary school in the DeLeon Springs area so that the student may further his or her education in the postsecondary realm.
An applicant must be a resident of DeLeon Springs and a high-school senior enrolled in a DeLeon Springs-area home, private or public high school, and must have been accepted into an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational school. The applicant must also be a U.S. citizen and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA during their senior-high-school year.
For an application and a complete listing of criteria, go to www.deleonspringscommunityassociation.com and look under the info tab. The deadline for applications is March 31. Email questions to dscainc@bellsouth.net.
In memory of former Volusia County Superintendent of Schools Tom Russell, who passed away in December, FUTURES Foundation is establishing a memorial scholarship fund to honor Russell’s 28-year career in Volusia County schools. With support from the community, his friends and colleagues, it is the desire of FUTURES for this scholarship to become a perpetual scholarship fund.
FUTURES invites you to donate to the James T. “Tom” Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund through the FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools.
Once the fund is established, scholarship applications will be accepted from seniors at any of the 10 Volusia County public high schools who will be pursuing teaching degrees.
Donations to the scholarship fund can be sent via a check payable to FUTURES Inc. and mailed to FUTURES Foundation, 3750 Olson Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124, with a note in the memo line stating “Russell Scholarship.”
FUTURES Inc. d/b/a FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All or part of your gift may be tax-deductible as a charitable contribution. No portion of any contribution is retained by professional solicitors, so 100 percent of each contribution is received by this organization.
Dr. Scott Fritz has returned to his post as Volusia County Schools superintendent. Dr. Carmen J. Balgobin served as interim superintendent while Fritz was on medical leave.
Following a comprehensive review process, Volusia County Schools’ Instructional Materials Committee has made the following selections for new instructional materials (textbooks) for English Language Arts (grades K-12): Elementary - Benchmark and Secondary - Houghton Miff lin Harcourt (HMH). The selections will be presented to the Volusia County School Board Feb. 9, and the School Board will vote on them at its meeting March 9.
If approved by the School Board, the new instructional materials for English Language Arts would be used starting with the 2021- 22 school year.
Additional information is available at the Instructional Materials & Library Media Services website at https://vcsedu.org/imlms/instructional-materials.
The Florida Elks Youth Camp is now hiring staff members and camp counselors for 9- to 12-year-old campers. The summer jobs will be June 13-Aug. 7, meals and lodging are provided at no cost, and each cabin has air conditioning, hot water and bathrooms. College scholarships are available. Visit FEYC.org to apply.
Questions and additional information can be obtained at elliott@feyc.org or 352-552-0786.
The third grading period started Jan. 26 and runs through March 18. There will be no school on Monday, Feb. 15, so that all can observe Presidents Day.
Citrus Grove Elementary School
Citrus Grove Elementary School in DeLand will have “Groovin’ at the Grove” Virtual 5K, presented by Trinity United Methodist Church, Stetson Baptist Church and Family Health Source, from Saturday, Feb. 27, through Sunday, March 7. This is Citrus Grove’s ninth annual 5K, but is its first-ever virtual 5K.
All families, businesses and community members are invited to race at their own pace this year. The proceeds from the 5K will go toward technology, classroom needs, and student or staff recognitions.
The deadline for sponsorship or registration, including letting them know your T-shirt size, is Feb. 16.
Visit https://citrusgrove5K.com for additional details.
DeBary Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at DeBary Elementary School will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, in the art room.
Forest Lake Elementary School
Forest Lake Elementary School in Deltona participated in Celebrate Literacy Week, Florida! During the week, classes read and discussed the book 8 Class Pets + 1 Squirrel Divided by 1 Dog = Chaos by Vivian Vande Velde. On Wednesday of that week was Vocabulary Day, when students wore a selected word pinned to their shirt. Thursday was Swap-a-Book Day, while on Friday, there was a literacy character virtual parade.
Friendship Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at Friendship Elementary School in Deltona will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, in the media center.
Friendship Elementary observed Literacy Week during the week of Jan. 26. Tuesday was “Crazy for Books,” with students wearing crazy socks. Next was Wacky Wednesday, with students bringing their favorite joke or riddle. Thursday was Camp Out With a Good Book, and on Friday, it was Oh Dear, It’s Spirit Day and a book swap.
George Marks Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at George Marks Elementary School in DeLand will meet Thursday, Feb. 11. Call the school for time and location.
McInnis Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs will meet virtually at 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Osteen Elementary School
On Friday, Feb. 12, Osteen Elementary School will observe Jump Rope for Heart and a celebration of the 100th day of school.
Class group pictures will be taken Tuesday, Feb. 16.
DeLand High School
DeLand High School students who signed up for the PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) will be taking it Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 10-12. The purpose of the PERT is to determine accurate course placement based on students’ skills and abilities. The sign-up deadline was Feb. 3.
DeLand High School Athletics
The DeLand High School Bulldog basketball team was stopped by Sanford Seminole and Flagler Palm Coast, 74- 59 and 62-55, respectively. In the Sanford game, Noah Van Bibber scored 25 points and had nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot, while Henry Gardner scored 16 points. In the Flagler Palm Coast game, Van Bibber dropped in 23 points, Welsey Snipes added 13 points, and Gardner scored 13 points and had eight rebounds.
The Lady Bulldog basketball team topped Father Lopez, 47-28, with Jiya Hastings scoring 21 points and Georgia Lee adding 15 points.
The Bulldog soccer team was halted by Lyman, 4-3.
The DeLand High athletic calendar, which should be checked due to many changes from COVID, has the wrestling team going to Mainland on Saturday, Feb. 6, while the junior-varsity boys’ team competes in the Junior Varsity Tournament at Spruce Creek.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the wrestlers played host to Lake Brantley.
On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, the junior-varsity wrestlers and the girls’ wrestling team compete in their state competition, while the Lady Bulldog weightlifters who qualified compete in the state championships at Panama City Beach.
Pine Ridge High School
The School Advisory Council at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona will meet Monday, Feb. 8. Call the school for time and location.
Stetson University
Colin MacFarlane, director of Assessment and Operational Effectiveness in Campus Life and Student Success at Stetson University, is taking over as the president of Stetson’s People Helping People. He will be replacing Kate Pearce, director of Planned Giving in the Office of Development and Alumni Engagement.
People Helping People (https://www2.stetson. edu/helping/index.html) is a nonprofit supported mostly by donations from faculty and staff through payroll deductions. One hundred percent of the money is awarded to nonprofit organizations in West Volusia that are starting new programs, need emergency financial assistance or have special financial needs not covered by their budgets.
Stetson University Athletics
The Stetson University Hatter men’s basketball team was stopped twice by Bellarmine, which is located in Louisville, Kentucky. The Hats lost 67- 62 and 76-65. In the first game, the Hats were led by Christiaan Jones with 17 points and seven rebounds, with Rob Perry getting 10 points. In the second game, Josh Smith scored 24 points and had nine rebounds, while Chase Johnston scored 22 points.
The Lady Hatter basketball team returned to action after being off two weekends due to COVID. They defeated Bellarmine, 71-67, while scoring 30 points in the fourth period to win. Tonysha Curry scored 16 points, with Tippy Robertson and Yazz Wazeerud-Din each scoring 12 points, and Maddie Novak got 10.
The fall sports in the Atlantic Sun Conference are being played in the spring due to postponement because of COVID-19. The Lady Hatter volleyball team has been selected to finish fifth in the conference race behind Florida Gulf Coast University, Kennesaw State, Liberty and Lipscomb. The team opened its competition at UCF Jan. 28 and with Florida Atlantic Jan. 31.
The Stetson men’s soccer team has been picked to finish fourth in the conference race behind Florida Gulf Coast, Lipscomb and North Florida. Stetson’s Lewis Scattergood and William Suaut were named to the preseason all-conference team. The team is slated to open its season Feb. 4 by hosting FIU at 6 p.m., followed by a trip to Florida Atlantic Feb. 9.
The Stetson athletic calendar has the men’s basketball team traveling to Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6, at 7 p.m. both days. The women’s basketball team plays host to Florida Gulf Coast Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7, at 1 p.m. both days.
The men’s tennis program goes to USF Saturday, Feb. 6, and returns home Sunday, Feb. 7, against Troy at noon, while the Lady Hatter netters go to USF Sunday, Feb. 7, at 3:30 p.m., and then to UCF Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The Hatter men’s golf team travels to South Carolina to face George Washington University Monday, Feb. 8.
College honors
Joseph Engleman, of DeLand, has graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.
Alexa Ransom and Lizette Bloodworth, both of Deltona, have been named to the dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange.
Ally Elias, of DeLand, and Sean Serrao, of Deltona, were accepted for enrollment for the winter quarter in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.