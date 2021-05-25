Class Notes: All graduation ceremonies will be at the Ocean Center

Graduation is upon us. Seniors in the five West Volusia public high schools have taken their exams, cleaned out their lockers, taken care of all obligations, collected their caps and gowns, and purchased graduation tickets.
All graduations in the school district will take place at the Ocean Center, at 101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. Graduation tickets cost $3, while parking passes for the Ocean Walk parking garage cost $5. These are to be purchased at each individual’s high school. No tickets or passes will be sold at the Ocean Center.
Graduation for these five schools will be as follows: DeLand High - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3; Deltona High - noon Sunday, June 6; Pine Ridge High - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5; Taylor Middle-High - 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6; and University High - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Rehearsal for these same schools will be as follows: DeLand High - 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1; Deltona High - 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3; Pine Ridge High - 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2; Taylor Middle-High - 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3; and University High - 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. All rehearsals are at the Ocean Center and are mandatory.
There will be no school Monday, May 31, for Volusia County public-school students so all can observe Memorial Day.
The last day of school for students will be Friday, June 4, while the last day of school for teachers will be Tuesday, June 8.
FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools has elected attorney Luis R. Garcia of Port Orange to its board of directors. He is a partner and vice president at the law firm of Rue & Ziffra.
DeLand High School
The DeLand High School cheerleading squad recently took part in national competition in Orlando. The squad finished in the top five for traditional cheering and third in game-day cheering. Squad members are Alexis Feher, Payton Hart, Allison Tran, Vika Fleishel, Christian Lott, Hayley Baker, Conner Hernandez, Sofia Camacho, Annie Davidson, Morgan Schoolcraft, Sage Dawson, Anthony Medioras, Ava D’Aquino, Kaylee Kennedy, Kacey Keeling, Starling Bryant and Landon Beaver. The squad is coached by Elizabeth Morgan.
The DeLand High bowling team had a bowling tournament spring fundraiser. The winner was Jennifer Parsons, who bowled a 731 series. The tournament raised about $2,700. The team is coached by Garon Keuten.
Seniors with last names starting A-L can come to the school to pick up their diplomas 8-11 a.m. Monday, June 7, and those with last names starting M-Z can come at the same time Tuesday, June 8.
DeLand High reminds seniors about the dress code for graduation: black slacks, white dress shirt, black or dark green necktie, and black or dark socks. All dresses or skirts must be shorter than your graduation gown. Do not show your outfit beyond the neckline or the sleeves of the gown, with black dress shoes; no slides, athletic shoes or flip-flops.
Deltona High School
Last week, the Deltona High School senior class had its annual Senior Farewell Tour, collecting their caps and gowns, and taking part in an organized procession around the campus ending in the parking lot.
Pine Ridge High School
Paraprofessional Lorraine Buday, ESE teacher Patria Alcantara and paraprofessional Nancy Aguiar have been selected as Administrative Staff Members of the Week at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona.
Members of the Pine Ridge Band participated in the FBA State Solo and Ensemble competition. The percussion ensemble received a Superior With Distinction honor. Those members are Leila Ahearn Bodon, Mitchell Augustine, Ian Davis, Trentin Davis, Brianna Delerme, Connor Fincham, Regan Gatz, Semaj Ratcliff, Alexander Salkey, Michelle Solum, Rayna Weathers, Edward Wilkinson and Jacob Havens. Max Dean earned a superior with an alto sax solo.
Pine Ridge congratulates Shelby Sanchez on earning a CDA (Child Development Associate) diploma.
Taylor Middle-High School
The DeLeon Springs Community Association Inc. has announced the winners of the 2021 DSCA Inc. Merit Scholarship. The three winners, all seniors at Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson and residents of DeLeon Springs, are Jahira Gonzales, Bryce Barkalow and Slade Henderson.
Gonzales, who has a 4.27 GPA while ranking ninth in the senior class, plans to attend the University of Central Florida and major in public relations. Barkalow, who has a 4.25 GPA and ranks 10th, plans to go to the University of Florida and major in forest resources and conservation. Henderson carries a 4.16 GPA and is 13th in his class. He plans to go to Valdosta State University and major in business and sports management.
Stetson University
Stetson University awarded bachelor’s degrees to 599 undergraduates, and another 83 graduate students received master’s degrees.
Stetson University Hatters head baseball coach Steve Trimper was selected by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as a key influencer who positively impacts the community. Trimper flew with the Navy’s flight-demonstration squadron.
College honors
Concetta Johnson, of DeBary, has been named to the dean’s list at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.
Robert O’Brien, of DeLand, graduated with a Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Leo Smith, of Deltona, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Katherine Justus, of DeBary, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from The University of Tampa.
Jasmine Torres, of DeLand, has been named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Scott Attardi, of Deltona, and Tara Culpepper, of DeLand, have been named to the dean’s list for the winter 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University. The following students have been named to the President’s List at the university: Jessica Allen, Lauren Hoover and Kaitlyn Daniel, all of DeBary; Amy Martinez Denis of Orange City; Jefferson Holder, Jason Moore and Kelsey Hansbrough, all of DeLand; and George Boyles of Deltona.
Dana-Marie Thomas, of Deltona, earned a Master of Science degree in cybersecurity management and policy from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Kayla Elizabeth Hartmann, of DeBary, earned a Master of Business Administration from Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email at flacoach43@hotmail.com.