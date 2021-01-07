The Volusia County School District and Volusia United Educators have announced that an agreement has been reached regarding the “Teacher Salary Allocation.” The details of the agreement are that the minimum teacher salary will be increased to $44,335; all teachers will receive a minimum of a 2.5-percent salary increase; and salary increases will be retroactive to July 1, 2020.
The agreement honors the original language agreed upon on April 4, 2019, and reflects a commitment to making salaries a budget priority.
The next steps in the process include the ratification process, which will take place at the beginning of January; the agreement will go before the Volusia County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 12, for approval to submit to the Florida Department of Education; and once the final approval is given from the Florida Department of Education, funds will be released to the district for distribution.
This is the final reminder for those wishing to apply for The Daytona Beach News-Journal Medallion of Excellence recognition. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The link is www.forms.gle/6uvfLfkXYeXRfdhp8.
Classes have been back in session for three days, and students are already looking forward to their next days away from school. There are two such days in January: Monday, Jan. 18, to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday; and Monday, Jan. 25, for a Teacher Duty Day, since the second grading period ends Friday, Jan. 22.
DeBary Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at DeBary Elementary School will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, in the art room.
Discovery Elementary School
Three former members of the administrative staff at Discovery Elementary School in Deltona were presented the Florida Army National Guard Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award. Josh Page nominated Kimberly Feltner, Aria Haire and Amanda Wiles for the award.
Field Artillery Officer Page is a school counselor at Discovery. In 2018, his unit was deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.
As stated by Page, “Discovery Elementary not only supported both me and my family during the entire deployment, but they also made it possible for me to return to my same position when I deployed home.”
The award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.
Wiles was principal of Discovery when Page left on deployment, Feltner was principal when Page returned, and Haire was assistant principal. All three are now in different administrative roles in Volusia County Schools, while Page is back in his position at Discovery.
McInnis Elementary School
The School Advisory Council at McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs will have a virtual meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
DeLand High School Athletics
Prior to the Winter Holiday, the DeLand High School boys’ varsity basketball team stopped Saints Academy of Orlando, 66-50, with Kariden Hardrick scoring 21 points, while collecting nine rebounds. Noah Van Bibber added 15 points to the DeLand total.
The DeLand High junior-varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Lyman, 51-48, and Deltona, 34-30, and was downed by Lake Brantley, 49-35.
The DeLand High athletic calendar begins to get very active with the new year. Be sure to check on any of the dates and times, as things change quickly with the pandemic.
Friday, Jan. 8, finds the DeLand High Bulldog wrestling team at New Smyrna Beach, with the Lady Bulldog soccer team going to Seabreeze at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the Bulldog boys’ soccer team playing host to Deltona at 6 p.m. at the Sperling Sports Complex.
The Bulldog boys’ basketball team greets Seabreeze at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, in the Bulldog gym.
The Bulldog boys’ junior-varsity basketball team will play in a tournament at Spruce Creek on Saturday, Jan. 9.
Monday, Jan. 11, the Bulldog hoopsters go to Deltona for games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are on the road, with the Lady Bulldogs going to Lyman for games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., while the Bulldogs play at University High in Orange City at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13, places the DeLand wrestling team at home for a noon match as part of the Battle of the Chunk.
Thursday, Jan. 14, has the girls’ basketball team going to Forest Lake for games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the boys’ team playing host to Orlando Christian Prep at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Deltona High School
The Deltona High School Wolves wrestling team had several matches before the holiday season. The squad was stopped by New Smyrna Beach, 63- 12, and Mainland, 48-30. Those recording wins for the Wolves were Michael Boodram, Ethan Chiu, Jackson Matthew, Zane Hair, Landon Curit and Dianna Pineda.
Pine Ridge High School
The School Advisory Council at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona will have a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
Pine Ridge student Juliana Campbell was recently nominated for City of Deltona Superstar.
Pine Ridge’s senior class selected their Senior Superlatives for 2021: Julio Blanco and Asia Olude as Best All-Around; Tanner D’Errico and Danilyn Rodriguez as Most Admired; Tyler Schoenweiss and Haley Edwards as Most Athletic; Adrian Constantino and Morgan Simpson as Friendliest; Christian Cannon and Kenna Best as Most Outgoing; Zach Baker and Tia Binns as Most Dependable; Sam McCul len and Kendall Cassidy as Most Intelligent; Jared Rodriguez and Julissa Anglero as Most Talented; Dakota Edwards and Justine St. Louis as Most Spirited; and Sam McCullen and Leandra Morales as Most Likely to Succeed.
The Pine Ridge Lady Panther soccer team claimed the Mayor’s Cup with a win over Deltona, 8-0. During Senior Night, the Lady Panthers stopped Mainland, 9-2.
The Pine Ridge American Red Cross Club would like to thank all those who donated to the club’s holiday drive to benefit Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise.
Pine Ridge has welcomed to its staff Marilyn Alexander, language-arts teacher; coach Christopher Stephenson; Yolanda Reese, CTE facilitator; Eileen Fenwick, math teacher; and Amy Bauchle, front-desk clerk.
Stetson University
During graduation ceremonies in December, Stetson University presented the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award to Samantha DeCaprio and David Bailey, as the woman and man in the graduating class with the most dedication to service and nobility of character.
DeCaprio, who was receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology, was a leader in the Bonner Program and a passionate volunteer in several nonprofit organizations.
Bailey, who was receiving a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, was a volunteer at George Marks and Citrus Grove elementary schools in DeLand and for the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence.
Stetson’s most prestigious faculty award, the William Hugh McEniry Award for Excellence in Teaching was presented to Dr. Rajni Shankar-Brown, associate professor and the Jessie Ball duPont Endowed Chair of Social Justice Education.
Stetson University Athletics
The Stetson University Lady Hatter basketball team was stopped in the Lady Hatter Classic Tournament by Abilene Christian, 70-55. Jamiya Turner scored 16 points with five assists, with Shamari Tyson adding 11 points and three steals, and Yazz Wazeerud-Din getting 10 points. Turner and Tyson were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Stetson men’s and women’s soccer programs have been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches in earning a Col lege Team Academic Award for the 2019 and 2020 academic year. The men had a 3.82 cumulative GPA, while the women carried a 3.59 GPA.
The athletic calendar for the Hatters has the Stetson men’s basketball team at North Alabama for games at 7 p.m. Jan. 8-9, while the Lady Hatter hoopsters play host to North Alabama at 1 p.m. Jan. 9-10.
The Hatter men roundballers play host to Liberty in the Edmunds Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 and 5 p.m. Jan. 16. The Lady Hatters travel to Tennessee to face Liberty at 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17.
College honors
Wesley Simpson, of DeLand, has been named to the President’s List at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Allyson Murdock, of DeBary, has been named to the dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
