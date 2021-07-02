Fresh off of fireworks and still full of hamburgers and hot dogs, the DeLand City Commission and the Downtown DeLand Community Redevelopment Agency will discuss improving city streets, parks and fields — not housing developments — at meetings Tuesday, July 6.
First, the Downtown DeLand CRA will meet to discuss a number of topics, including city staff recommendations for spending $600,000 in funds on capital improvements.
To help guide the CRA’s decision on how to spend the dough, DeLandites were invited to take a survey in February about what capital projects the city should work on.
Some 700 survey responses told the City Commission that the most popular option was a redevelopment of Voorhis Avenue, which once served as a hub for DeLand’s Black community. While part of Downtown DeLand, Voorhis Avenue has not benefited from the grants and beautification efforts the rest of the area has enjoyed.
According to the CRA agenda released today, July 2, city staff will recommend the redevelopment agency to direct the monies toward streetscaping Voorhis Avenue and improving Downtown DeLand’s Painter’s Pond and Sunflower parks.
After the Downtown DeLand CRA, the City Commission will hold its first meeting in months with no planned housing developments on the agenda.
A preliminary plat for the first phase of Cresswind, an age-55-and-up community planned for the east side of Lake Winnemissett, was expected to receive a first reading, but, according to Planning Director Mike Holmes, the applicant has not yet submitted revised plans.
Instead, the City Commission will discuss other topics, including the allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds — grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — for capital improvements. Some of the proposed uses of the funds include $120,000 for Americans With Disabilities Act improvements on Stone Street and $28,000 for sprucing up the Chisholm Center playground.
Other agenda items include an improvement plan for Melching Field at Conrad Park, a baseball stadium utilized by Stetson University and other local teams, and relocating a historic live oak tree on Stetson University’s campus.
To read the full agendas, visit the City of DeLand’s website, HERE.
The Downtown DeLand CRA will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in the City Commission Chambers in DeLand City Hall, 120 S. Florida Ave.
The DeLand City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in the City Commission Chambers in DeLand City Hall.
All meetings of both bodies are open to the public.