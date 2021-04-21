The City of DeLand will celebrate Memorial Day with a virtual ceremony in place of an in-person event this year.
Typically held in Bill Dreggors Park, 230 N. Stone St., the event was moved online due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the ceremony was canceled outright.
The online ceremony, according to a city press release, will include a presentation of colors by the DeLand Fire Department Honor Guard, performances by Stetson University School of Music students and faculty and a 21-gun salute by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.
Fallen DeLand-area veterans who died in the line of duty will also be recognized.
Community Information Specialist Chris Graham will head up the creation of the video. Graham was also behind the city’s memorial video created for 9/11 with help from The Studio Creative Group. Graham and The Studio won an Image Award from the Florida Public Relations Association for the 9/11 memorial video.
The City of DeLand’s virtual Memorial Day ceremony will be broadcast live on the City’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31.