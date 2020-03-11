The DeBary City Council has unanimously approved a plan to repair and repave some of the city’s cracked and broken roads.
The work plan is now in the hands of City Manager Carmen Rosamonda, who says he will seek proposals from paving contractors.
The city government has committed itself to refurbish the following streets in the coming weeks and months:
— DeBary Plantation Boulevard, including the intersection with Plantation Club Drive
— Valencia Road and DeBary Drive, between U.S. Highway 17-92 and Plumosa Road
— Caddie Lane, between Hightower Drive and Plantation Club Drive
— Spring Vista Drive, between U.S. Highway 17-92 and the Spring View subdivision
— Colomba Road, between U.S. Highway 17-92 and Alicante Road
— Azalea Drive West, between Orchid Road and North Shell Road
— Camelia Drive, a circular street from Jasmine Drive to Jasmine Drive
— North Shell Road, between West Highbanks Road and U.S. Highway 17-92
— Toms Road, between Mansion Road and Palm Drive
— Legion Place, where a short segment of asphalt surface is to be replaced with concrete slabs
— Englenook Drive, where a short segment of asphalt will be repaired because of damage from a vehicle fire
The estimated cost of resurfacing the streets is $631,639, but Rosamonda said he hopes contractors will submit offers lower than that figure.
The budget allocates a total of $691,000 for street resurfacing.