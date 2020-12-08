For the next few days, silence will reign at Volusia County’s public shooting range.
The Strickland Shooting Range Is closed to allow workers to remove lead. The facility, at 1180 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach, will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.
“Patrons with annual passes will receive 10 extra days to compensate them for the closure,” county spokesman David Hunt said.
The daily charge for shooters using the range is $10, but they may purchase an annual pass for $100. A semiannual pass costs $70.
During the closing of the range in 2019, workers removed 39,305 pounds of lead. The county received $16,040 for the metal, which was recycled.
Shooters fire rifles, pistols and muzzle-loading weapons at the range. Shotguns and fully automatic weapons are prohibited. A range master is on duty to make certain that safety rules are followed.
The range is open 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and is closed on Mondays. The busiest days at the range are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to Hunt.
Patrons must wear ear protection when shooting. No alcoholic beverages or drugs are permitted.
The Strickland Shooting Range’s revenues during the county’s 2019-20 fiscal year totaled $246,342, most of which came from annual-pass holders.