From left in the first photo above, Tony Edge, Clyde Cameron, Vanessa Michelli, Darbey Sprout, George Chandler, Shannon Lyda, Rob Doan, Blake Sprout and Mark Watts spent Saturday washing more than 150 cars in Downtown DeLand, at a car wash that raised money for Cafe DaVinci staff members.
Like other bars around Florida, Cafe DaVinci has been wrestling with how to take care of its staff members after being shut down by an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Co-owner Dan Reed said the money from the car wash will go to help nine staff members at the popular bar and music venue.
Abbey bar, The Elusive Grape and Issues are having a car wash at Cobb Cole’s Downtown DeLand offices, 231 N. Woodland Blvd., beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, to raise money for their staff members.