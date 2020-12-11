The citrus industry once dominated Central Florida. Orange groves stood as far as the eye could see, and the start of orange-picking season meant thousands of pieces of fruit would be sold to packers, juicers and people looking for fresh, local fruit.
While the industry over time has weathered devastating freezes and recovered, the past 15 years have been particularly unkind, as the spread of an infectious bacteria nearly wiped out Florida’s icon. While citrus may never reach the heights it once held, oranges may be slowly bouncing back.
Growers and scientists alike are optimistic.
“It’s too early to crow,” said Richard Marshall, owner of Marshall Groves in DeLand. “But we have more oranges than we had last year, and they’re bigger, plumper, juicier and tastier.”
Marshall has about 1,000 trees on his 7-acre DeLand grove.
He said both business and fruit are better than last year, and he hopes for a good season.
“This year, there seems to be a tiny bit of recovery,” Marshall said. “It’s too early to tell, and we’ve had a small but steady flow of regulars coming in. Everybody’s wearing masks, but that’s the only difference I know.”
In recent years, Marshall Groves was almost completely wiped out by citrus greening.
The citrus greening disease — infectious bacteria spread by an invasive insect called a psyllid — killed most of West Volusia’s citrus industry over the past 15 years.
There is no way known to reverse the infection of a tree once the citrus greening bacteria infect it. An infected tree will continue to produce green, sour fruit until it dies.
Researchers at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences extension in Volusia County are hard at work trying to combat the bacteria killing the Sunshine State’s iconic fruit.
Keeping Florida’s oranges alive
Not unlike Lue Gim Gong — the Cantonese orange-grower and horticulturist who settled in DeLand and fought against freezing temperatures to grow his fruit — UF researchers are battling against nature to save Florida’s oranges.
Karen Stauderman, UF-IFAS agent for commercial horticulture, said researchers are working hard on solutions that will help revive the industry.
Stauderman said UF scientists are using CRISPR to modify the genetic makeup of orange trees to enable the trees to better fend off the citrus greening bacteria.
As research continues, Stauderman said, teams at UF are continuing to develop as many new tactics as possible to combat the citrus-destroying bacteria.
They know citrus is important to people.
“We want people to have vitamin C, which is great for all kinds of illnesses and viruses,” Stauderman said. “Just know, we’re working on it.”
As the UF teams develop new oranges that show resistance to the bacteria, they need various people to test them in the field. One of them is West Volusia grower Steve Crump, owner of Vo-LaSalle Farms in DeLeon Springs.
Crump grows fruit for “you pick,” where patrons can visit the grove and pick their own fruit. He also grows juice oranges and makes orange juice.
Crump said he’s excited to be on the front lines of the continuing battle against citrus greening, even if it seems like an uphill battle.
“I think it’s optimism on my part, or foolishness,” Crump said. “I’m not sure which one I’m trying for.”
He has received new oranges from UF, including 100 plants that are a part of a field trial. These plants will be checked on by UF scientists as they grow, to see whether their genetic resistance to citrus greening is field-ready for commercial purposes.
Crump still has to keep his business going, though. Crump said he has had to adapt and learn.
“I’ve planted trees inside a screen house structure to prevent them from the insect that spreads the greening disease, and those are doing very well,” he told The Beacon.
Crump recognized that such structures are cost-prohibitive for some, but he hopes that his investments will return once the trees produce fruit.
Fruitful bounty
Crump is optimistic that this season will be fruitful. In some ways, he said, COVID-19 has helped.
At the start of the pandemic, he said, new customers were interested in healthy produce and a source of vitamin C.
“At this point, the COVID-19 sales spike brought a lot of new customers to me, so my sales are up, because a lot of them came back as repeat business,” Crump said. “My customers aren’t saying, ‘I’m buying your oranges because I’m worried about COVID,’ but they are coming because they learned about us during the shutdown when they were looking for healthy food.”
The citrus industry once occupied thousands of acres across Volusia County, but now only uses about 652, according to Volusia County Assistant Appraiser Keith Stewart.
Everyone from big fruit producers to small family groves are fighting to overcome citrus greening.
Marshall Groves owner Richard Marshall said he is cautiously optimistic about this season, but still worried that citrus greening could come back and wipe out his crop.
“It’s just like you in your house,” he said. “If you have hurricane shutters, you keep them handy if you have to. I always stay, more or less, in a state of anticipation, or readiness.”
While a greening-resistant crop could inject some juice into the stagnating Florida industry, Stauderman said she is unsure it will ever reach the size it once was.
She encouraged readers to go out and get some local citrus. It may not be a miracle cure, but it’s good for you, and it’s hard to beat the taste of a Florida orange, she said.