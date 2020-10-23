Artist and jazz musician Don Nedobeck died this morning, Oct. 23, at a hospital in Sanford. He had just turned 85 on Aug. 26.
Nedobeck’s wife of 63 years, Liz, said her husband died of complications from a heart condition.
The couple split their time between DeLand and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They moved to DeLand about 30 years ago, and Don Nedobeck charmed the arts-loving West Volusia community both with his whimsical artwork and his skill as a clarinetist and cornetist.
Don Nedobeck was a regular exhibitor at the Fall Festival of the Arts in DeLand, where he not only exhibited but often created art in his booth.
“Don, with you at his side, touched so many lives,” a friend wrote to Liz Nedobeck upon hearing of Don’s death.
“Don made everyone feel special,” another friend added.
Liz and Don Nedobeck have three children, Melissa, Mary Beth and Patrick, all of whom live in Milwaukee.
Liz Nedobeck said plans are not final for a memorial service, but one is planned.
“We want to have a celebration of his life,” she said.
Lankford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.