Bellini’s Deli & Restaurant, a Downtown DeLand mainstay, is shutting the doors of its longtime 111 E. Rich Ave. location.
Manager and chef Ricardo Corzo told The Beacon that the Italian restaurant, which opened in 1974, is moving to a new location. Corzo said he will provide more information about the new location soon.
The move was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Jan. 2.
Bellini’s came under new ownership after veteran owner and chef Scott Groth retired in 2017. Corzo took over management in 2018.
This is a developing story, and The Beacon will update with more information about the DeLand restaurant as we receive it.