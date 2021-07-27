Bees buzzing and butterflies basking at Garden of the Month

Mary Lane Hood is on a mission to convert the garden space around her home to attract more bees and butterflies. In a neighborhood surrounded by traditional landscaping, this home in Victoria Hills is graced by flowers.
Hood dug out flowerless hedges in front of her home and planted a patch of larval and nectar food. Bees were buzzing around a burst of colors in this paradise patch of nectar providers: red and pink penta, yellow bush daisies, white cat’s whiskers, purple salvia “Wendy’s Wish,” orange firebush, along with coreopsis and others too plentiful to name.
“They took off like bullets because we used organic fertilizer in here,” said Hood.
Larval host plants for swallowtails, the blue sky vine and Dutchman’s-pipe have woven their way up a wooden trellis designed with double sides for more growth. There’s cassia for sulphur butterflies and milkweed for monarchs.
“I have lots of bees, bumblebees and honeybees. The milkweed has been eaten down to the bare bones. We had lots of chrysalises all over the place, hanging off of the glider, the roof, all over the walls. We have hatched lots and lots of butterflies. It’s been a real joy,” Hood added.
Growing up in Tennessee, Hood enjoyed gardening and grew her love of flowers with her mother and as a member of 4-H. Remember those four H’s stand for head, heart, hands and health. Hood has embraced those and extended them through her career choice as an advanced-practice registered nurse, with a specialty in anesthesia, which she has been practicing since 1975.
Her heartfelt energies extend to her family, including her husband, Dr. Royce Hood, two daughters, three grandsons, her patients and her beloved cats and, of course, bees and butterflies. Hood’s mission is to create an example garden for others to emulate.
“I do this because it’s beneficial, it takes effort, my effort. I do this because I think it’s important. I enjoy it so much. We sit out here on the front-porch glider and watch the butterflies; they were so plentiful from April through June,” said Hood.
Residents of HOA communities need to apply through their HOA for permission to make changes with landscaping and avoid the use of insecticides and pesticides. As more people learn about the benefits of planting gardens that are beautiful and provide natural food for pollinators as well, we can all be a part of a much-needed change in our environment.
The Hoods have two DeLand homes that have received the designation of Certified Monarch Sanctuaries, and now the Garden Club of DeLand also honors the Hoods’ home at 107 Pennyroyal Lane in Victoria Hills as the August 2021 Garden of the Month.
— Floyd is the Garden Club of DeLand Garden of the Month Committee chairperson.