Orange City nonprofit food bank Backpack Buddies will distribute food in Orange City at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at PFC Emory L. Bennett Veterans Memorial Park, 1365 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The no-contact food drive will run while supplies last. People looking to receive food will drive up and open their trunk, and Backpack Buddies volunteers will handle the rest.
About 20,000 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food including meat, bread and produce will be given out to Volusia County residents in need.
“As we move into 2021, the need is growing,” said Backpack Buddies President and Orange City Vice Mayor Kellianne Marks. “The pandemic has exposed the working poor. We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with so many of our community members and businesses who have stepped up to supply critical resources for those most in need in our community.”
Like the organization’s previous giveaway in Deltona, this event is supported by community organizations, including the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, Halifax Urban Ministries, Hunger Fight, and others.
For more information about Backpack Buddies, contact Marks at 386-218-5776.