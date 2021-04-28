After much speculation, attorney Rob Doan of Cobb Cole, who represents I-4 Automall developer Brendan Hurley and I-4 Automall LLC, confirmed to the Lake Helen Commission April 28 that the new concept for the “Automall” on DeLand’s west side of I-4 and Lake Helen's east portion includes no plan to sell automobiles.
“The Automall is not going to happen,” Doan said.
Instead, the project, now tentatively titled “Orange Camp Point,” is looking to develop up to 300 multi-family two-bedroom, two-bath units, and 150 townhomes on Lake Helen’s side of the joint development area agreed on by DeLand and Lake Helen in 2018.
“Everyone was wondering, what’s going on, is this going to happen? And, I am here to say: Nope. Not as planned,” Doan said. “The Automall is not going to happen.”
The original plan was for retail and other commercial areas on DeLand’s side, while Lake Helen would host up to 11 car dealerships.
If the original plan had begun immediately, Doan told the commission, that may have been possible. Steel and concrete prices have risen so much, he said, that the concept is no longer feasible.
Now, Doan said, project developer Hurley has contracted with three developers — one for a single-family residential area of up to 300 multi-family homes on 16 acres, one for up to 150 townhomes on a portion yet to be acquired to the north, and one for the commercial area located on the DeLand side of the project. A grocery store is also planned for Lake Helen’s side to the east of I-4.
The new plan makes sense, Doan said, because an increase in residential areas will attract more high-quality commercial brands.
“Everyone always asks, when are we getting a Panera? But it’s just math,” Doan said. “Panera looks at how many cars are driving by, how many rooftops are nearby; they are looking for a certain income, and certain age — and if the math doesn’t add up, they won’t do it.”
The zoning language may not necessarily need to be changed, as it allows for “appropriate supporting uses” for an “employment center.”
Residential development could be considered an appropriate supporting use, as workers in commercial areas, like those planned on the east side of I-4, will need a place to live, Doan said.
City Commissioner Kelly Frasca asked if there could be affordable housing incorporated in the plan, but was told it was unlikely.
“The contractor I am with is not going to do it,” Doan told the City Commission.
Doan pointed to the recently built Integra Dunes Apartment Homes north of Lake Helen on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beltway. The apartments, which cost around $1,500 to $1,600 a month, are 90 percent full in their second financial quarter, a rate Doan called “warp speed.”
Not only are affordable apartments more complicated to build, Doan said, developers will see the results of Integra Dunes and have little incentive to deviate.
Frasca pointed out that Lake Helen’s police department, among other things, would have to expand. Lake Helen could have to accommodate between 250 to 400 new residents within two years, a large leap for a city of an estimated 2,760 people.
But the roughly estimated assessed value of the property would be between $51 million and $62 million dollars, a taxable increase that could cover new expenses for the city.
“A lot of decisions are out of our hands,” City Commissioner Rick Basso said. “This may be the best option.”
“I think this is what this land wanted to be when it grew up,” Doan said. He pointed to all the plans that surround the corridor — newly approved office and commercial space at the intersection of State Road 472 and Kentucky Avenue, and commercial zoning to the north of the proposed project formerly known as Automall.
If the plans, which are preliminary (contracts with developers were signed between two months and only one week ago, according to Doan), were ultimately approved, the project will happen quickly.
A new development plan is likely to be submitted to the staffs of DeLand and Lake Helen by May 7, and a joint meeting could occur by May 21. The aggressive schedule could see final approval by August.