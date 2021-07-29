The Artisan Alley Friday Night Market in Downtown DeLand will take a two-week break, as the city and Volusia County experience an alarming COVID-19 spike.
The Farmers Market will not operate Friday, July 30, or Friday, Aug. 6, but hopes to resume operation Friday, Aug. 13.
“We felt this is what we should do to help protect our community,” said Beacon publisher Barb Shepherd, who operates the Market in a partnership with Sandy Bobo of NEST on Artisan Alley. “The Market is very popular and gets very crowded. We don’t want to put people at risk. We want this pandemic gone.”
As COVID-19 cases rise exponentially in Volusia County, City of DeLand spokesman Chris Graham recently told The Beacon the city “is at the worst spot ever” in terms of COVID-19 cases and spread, since the start of the pandemic.
To offload an excess sangria supply that was made up to accommodate this week’s Farmers Market, NEST wine bar is offering a 30-percent discount on any size jug “until it’s gone,” owner Bobo told The Beacon.