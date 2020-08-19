It was a case that pitted Volusia County’s half-century-old charter against a 2018 voter-approved change in the Florida Constitution, and the county lost the latest — and perhaps the final — round of the legal battle.
“I am mildly surprised, not totally surprised,” Dr. T. Wayne Bailey, political scientist and an architect of Volusia County’s home-rule charter, told The Beacon.
The county, which objected to the changes mandated by the change in the Florida Constitution and upheld by judges, may decide Aug. 25 whether to appeal to the Florida Supreme Court.
Bailey, along with Dr. P.T. Fleuchaus, created the county’s charter that made the county a somewhat unique place in the Sunshine State.
“We did fight Amendment 10, and we lost. We accept the outcome,” Bailey added.
More than 10-and-a-half months after the case was argued before the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee, the panel ruled the county must restore constitutional status to certain elected officials.
The case that has wound its way through the political process and the state’s judicial system for the past two years involves controversy and myriad legal and historical factors:
