Another opportunity for adults age 65 and up to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination shot will come Feb. 4-5.
The Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., will host another drive-thru vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4-5. Each day, Volusia County will have 1,150 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to administer.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, and is required to receive a shot. To register, visit the Volusia County Eventbrite link, HERE. Individuals without access to a computer, or requiring assistance in scheduling appointments, can call the Volusia Community Information Center, 866-345-0345, once registration opens. Calls will be answered in the order in which they are received.
All individuals who receive their first shot at the Volusia County Fairgrounds will be given information about returning for their second shot 28 days later.
Registration fills up fast for vaccination clinics, and people interested in securing an appointment are advised by Volusia County to open the Eventbrite link or refresh the page at 9 a.m., not before, as the page will not be live yet.
Another opportunity for vaccination appointments will reopen at Publix at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination at Publix pharmacies, click HERE; this page will update with more information when appointments become available.
Volusia County is currently not using information from a preregistration system launched by the state earlier this week.
As of Feb.1 , if Volusia County residents preregister with the statewide portal, they are placed in a queue that is not managed by the county and they “will not be contacted for an appointment,” Volusia County spokeswoman Kate Sark said. Volusia County is in the process of getting access to the MyVaccine system now utilized by the county, but for now, the Eventbrite link is the only way to register online for vaccination.