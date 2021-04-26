A well-known civic leader has died.
Ann McFall, 68, died at AdventHealth Hospice in Orange City, following an illness of about a year, her daughter said.
McFall began her career in public service as a member of the Deltona Municipal Services District Advisory Board, an appointed panel established by the Volusia County government to make recommendations on policies and improvements for the sprawling community before its incorporation as a city.
In 1986, McFall ran for and won the District 5 seat on the Volusia County School Board. She was re-elected in 1990. She also served as chairman of the five-member School Board.
Defeated for re-election to the School Board in 1994, McFall ran for the District 5 seat on the County Council in 1996, and she went on to serve eight years on the County Council, including as its chair.
“She was perhaps the only person ever to serve as chairman of the School Board and the County Council,” Michele McFall-Conte said, regarding her mother.
Ann McFall also was elected Volusia County elections supervisor in 2004 and served until 2016.
McFall-Conte said services for McFall will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Memorial donations may be made to FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools, 3750 Olson Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
FUTURES is an educational program that began when McFall was a member of the School Board.
— Al Everson and Eli Witek