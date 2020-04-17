Ein bisschen Deutschland kommt zu DeLand!
Translation: A bit of Germany comes to DeLand!
After years of rumors about its possible advent in West Volusia, German-based grocer Aldi is now open for business on DeLand’s north side.
Aldi, known and sometimes loved for its variety of store, or house brands, and no-frills shopping that includes a bring-your-own-bag philosophy, staged a “soft opening” April 15 at 1470 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand’s Gateway Village Shopping Center.
A formal grand opening may come later. Aldi managers declined to talk about the new store’s opening or to detail the store hours or number of employees. They also declined to appear in photos.
— Al Everson