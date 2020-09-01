A German-based retail grocer whose hallmarks are no-frills shopping and low prices for store brands Is poised to open a second supermarket in DeLand.
A large attention-getting sign alerting passers-by of the advent of ALDI was set up Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the south end of the West Volusia Regional Shopping Center.
ALDI has not yet responded to an inquiry from The Beacon regarding the new store and when it may open, but DeLand Economic Development Manager Nick Conte confirmed the company intends to set up shop in what was formerly a Winn-Dixie supermarket.
Winn-Dixie closed the store in 2017. Two years ago, Earth Fare announced it would open a store in the anchor-tenant space, but that company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and closed all of its stores in 10 states.
ALDI, an international chain with stores across the U.S and in Europe, Australia and China, will occupy the space at 2701 S. Woodland Blvd., Conte said.
ALDI opened its first supermarket in DeLand in April at 1470 N. Woodland Blvd.
ALDI, whose U.S. corporate headquarters are in Batavia, Illinois, has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states.
Shoppers at ALDI stores often bring their own bags and bag their purchases themselves. Shoppers also “rent” shopping carts for a quarter, but receive their money back when they return and chain-lock the carts.