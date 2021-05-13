Adolescents ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the first to receive an expansion to its emergency use authorization for adolescents as young as 12 years old.
The Pfizer vaccine was also the first to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices panel for anyone under the age of 18.
Per www.vaccinefinder.org, a tool operated by the CDC for locating COVID-19 vaccines, Volusia County Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Publix and other pharmacies all carry the Pfizer vaccine, even if some are currently out of stock.
The Volusia County Department of Health does not have any doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the moment, per a Department of Health spokesman, but has requested doses from the state to administer to adolescents.
According to data from the Florida Department of Health, as of May 13, 382,931 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Volusia County. In total, 225,480 individuals have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Volusia County.