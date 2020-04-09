In an effort to increase availability of COVID-19 testing in Florida, AdventHealth will offer 500 or more drive-up tests at Daytona International Speedway starting at 9 a.m. Friday, April 10. The effort has been led by the health care system and AdventHealth Centra Care with partners such as Daytona International Speedway.
The tests will be available to anyone who meets the criteria for testing, as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order is not required for testing.
“Making tests available is one of the most important things we can do to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care. “We’re asking people to stay home and practice social distancing, so bringing testing closer to where they live is essential.”
Those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested should visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com to schedule an appointment prior to arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The test consists of coughing and spitting into a cup.
The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Drive entrance at the intersection with ONE DAYTONA. The site will remain open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or as long as testing supplies are available.
Results can be expected in approximately two to three days. Those tested will receive a text message with instructions on how to retrieve the results. Those who test positive will receive a call from a nurse to review the results.
“Our leaders have worked tirelessly to obtain this amount of testing which is critical to the success of defeating COVID-19,” said David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North Region.
AdventHealth is evaluating additional locations in other communities and hopes to further expand testing locations.
Separately, AdventHealth continues to test patients in hospitals and Centra Care locations across Florida. The acquisition of three specialized testing devices allows AdventHealth to alleviate the testing burden from public agencies, while also providing patients and physicians expanded access to the test.
— Courtesy AdventHealth