COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at the Volusia County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 18 and 19.
Sign-ups for specific dates are no longer required. Vaccine appointments can now be reserved by pre-registering through the statewide Sharecare program at myvaccine.fl.gov. The sooner you register with the state website, the sooner you’ll get an appointment, county officials have said.
2,000 doses will be available for distribution at the fairgrounds.
According to Volusia County spokeswoman Kate Sark, individuals will be contacted by Sharecare within a week of their appointment when it is their turn to receive the first of two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Earlier vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., were drive-thru events, but Volusia County is transitioning to “walk-up” clinics.
“Face masks are required in the building,” Sark said. “Staff and signage will direct individuals once on-site.”
Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be administered Feb. 18 and 19 to individuals who received their first shot Jan. 21 and 22 at the fairgrounds.
“Individuals must bring their vaccination card to receive their second dose. An email reminder will be sent through Eventbrite approximately one week prior to the second dose date,” Sark said. “Individuals for both first- and second-dose events are asked not to arrive prior to their scheduled appointment time.”
For more information about Volusia County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contact the state COVID-19 helpline at 833-540-2077.
For the latest information regarding COVID-19 from Volusia County, visit Volusia.org/coronavirus.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccination in Volusia County from The Beacon, check our COVID-19 Q&A.