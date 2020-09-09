2020 high-school varsity-football schedules for West Volusia
S106

DeLand High School

All home games are played at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, 260 E. Euclid Ave., DeLand. All games start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 - vs. Deltona

Oct. 2 - vs. Spruce Creek

Oct. 16 - vs. Mainland

Oct. 23 - vs. University

Oct. 30 - at Flagler Palm Coast

Nov. 6 - at Seabreeze

Deltona High School

All home games are played on campus, 100 Wolf Pack Run. All games start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 - at Seabreeze

Sept. 25 - at DeLand

Oct. 2 - at Mainland

Oct. 9 - vs. Atlantic

Oct. 16 - vs. Pine Ridge

Oct. 23 - vs. Lake Howell

Oct. 30 - vs. New Smyrna  Beach

Nov. 6 - at Lake Mary

Deltona Trinity Christian Academy

All home games are played at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex, 1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona. All games start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 11- vs. Leesburg First Academy

Sept. 18 - at Jacksonville Christ's Church

Sept. 25 - at Central Christian Orlando

Oct. 2 - vs. Ocala Christian

Oct. 9 - at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder

Oct. 16 - vs. Vero Beach St. Edwards

Oct. 23 - vs. Gainesville St. Francis

Oct. 30 - vs. Orangewood Christian

Nov. 6 - at Pierson Taylor

Pine Ridge High School

All homes games are played on campus, 926 Howland Blvd., Deltona. All games start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 - at Father Lopez

Oct. 2 - at New Smyrna Beach

Oct. 9 - vs. Jacksonville Episcopal

Oct. 16 - at Deltona

Oct. 23 - vs. Seabreeze

Oct. 30 - vs. Jacksonville Wolfson

Nov. 6 - vs. Atlantic

Taylor Middle-High School

All home games are played on campus, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson. Most games start at 7 p.m.; exceptions noted.

Sept. 18 - vs. Bell

Sept. 25 - at Newberry at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 - vs. Halifax Academy

Oct. 9 - at Interlachen at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 - at Crescent City

Oct. 23 - at Keystone Heights at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 - vs. Umatilla

Nov. 6 - vs Deltona Trinity Christian

University High School

All home games are played on campus, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City. There are no bleacher seats, but there is an embankment to sit on. All games are at 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 - vs. Winter Springs

Sept. 24 - at Seabreeze

Oct. 2 - at Flagler Palm Coast

Oct. 9 - vs. Lyman

Oct. 16 - at Spruce Creek

Oct. 23 - at DeLand

Oct. 30 - vs. Sanford Seminole

Nov. 6 - vs. Lake Howell