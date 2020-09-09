2020 high-school varsity-football schedules for West Volusia

DeLand High School
All home games are played at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium, 260 E. Euclid Ave., DeLand. All games start at 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 - vs. Deltona
Oct. 2 - vs. Spruce Creek
Oct. 16 - vs. Mainland
Oct. 23 - vs. University
Oct. 30 - at Flagler Palm Coast
Nov. 6 - at Seabreeze
Deltona High School
All home games are played on campus, 100 Wolf Pack Run. All games start at 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 - at Seabreeze
Sept. 25 - at DeLand
Oct. 2 - at Mainland
Oct. 9 - vs. Atlantic
Oct. 16 - vs. Pine Ridge
Oct. 23 - vs. Lake Howell
Oct. 30 - vs. New Smyrna Beach
Nov. 6 - at Lake Mary
Deltona Trinity Christian Academy
All home games are played at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex, 1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona. All games start at 7 p.m.
Sept. 11- vs. Leesburg First Academy
Sept. 18 - at Jacksonville Christ's Church
Sept. 25 - at Central Christian Orlando
Oct. 2 - vs. Ocala Christian
Oct. 9 - at Jacksonville Bishop Snyder
Oct. 16 - vs. Vero Beach St. Edwards
Oct. 23 - vs. Gainesville St. Francis
Oct. 30 - vs. Orangewood Christian
Nov. 6 - at Pierson Taylor
Pine Ridge High School
All homes games are played on campus, 926 Howland Blvd., Deltona. All games start at 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 - at Father Lopez
Oct. 2 - at New Smyrna Beach
Oct. 9 - vs. Jacksonville Episcopal
Oct. 16 - at Deltona
Oct. 23 - vs. Seabreeze
Oct. 30 - vs. Jacksonville Wolfson
Nov. 6 - vs. Atlantic
Taylor Middle-High School
All home games are played on campus, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson. Most games start at 7 p.m.; exceptions noted.
Sept. 18 - vs. Bell
Sept. 25 - at Newberry at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 - vs. Halifax Academy
Oct. 9 - at Interlachen at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 - at Crescent City
Oct. 23 - at Keystone Heights at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 - vs. Umatilla
Nov. 6 - vs Deltona Trinity Christian
University High School
All home games are played on campus, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City. There are no bleacher seats, but there is an embankment to sit on. All games are at 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 - vs. Winter Springs
Sept. 24 - at Seabreeze
Oct. 2 - at Flagler Palm Coast
Oct. 9 - vs. Lyman
Oct. 16 - at Spruce Creek
Oct. 23 - at DeLand
Oct. 30 - vs. Sanford Seminole
Nov. 6 - vs. Lake Howell