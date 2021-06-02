One teen is in critical condition and a 12-year-old is in custody after the pair broke into a house, stole firearms and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers in Enterprise June 1, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old ran away from Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise around 5 p.m. June 1. After they were reported missing, deputies in the Deltona area began searching for the two children.
Deputies were especially concerned about the 12-year-old, Chitwood said, because he has a severe form of diabetes that requires him to take insulin every four hours.
Deputies remained on the trail of the juveniles for some time before locating them.
“Every time the deputies encounter these two little desperados, they run from us,” Chitwood told members of the media at a late-night press conference in Enterprise June 1.
Around 7:30 p.m., Chitwood said, deputies were alerted to sounds of glass breaking at a home at 1050 Enterprise Osteen Road. As they neared the house, Chitwood said, deputies saw signs of forced entry, and called the homeowners to determine whether anyone may have access to the home.
The homeowners informed deputies, Chitwood said, that no one should be home, and also that there were three firearms inside — an AK-47, a pump shotgun and a handgun — along with some 200 rounds of ammunition.
“As deputies are surrounding the home and trying to establish a rapport,” Chitwood said, “they’re met with gunfire.”
According to Chitwood, between 7:30 and 9 p.m. deputies were met with gunfire and threats a number of times. An entire AK-47 magazine, Chitwood said, was emptied.
Seeking cover behind trees, he said, deputies fired back when the 14-year-old, armed with the pump shotgun, stepped out for a second time and leveled the weapon at deputies.
Around 9 p.m. according to Chitwood, deputies fired on the 14-year-old several times, wounding her in the chest, the abdomen and the arm. As of 11 p.m.Tuesday she was “fighting for her life” in the hospital, per Chitwood.
While some deputies approached the wounded 14-year-old to apply emergency care, others engaged with the 12-year-old, who was armed with the AK-47. He promptly dropped the weapon, according to Chitwood, and was detained.
No deputies were injured, Chitwood said.
“They took rounds, multiple, multiple rounds, before they were left with no other choice but to return fire,” he said, later adding, “They put their own lives on the line to have it not end up the way it did. I can’t imagine what’s going through ... their hearts tonight after having to shoot a 14-year-old.”
During the press conference regarding the incident, Chitwood took aim at the state’s juvenile justice system, legislators and organizations that advocate for young delinquents, including FAITH, an alliance of spiritual leaders.
“I don’t know what to say. Where have we gone wrong that [a] 12-year-old and 14-year-old think it's OK to take on law enforcement? What the hell is the Department of Juvenile Justice doing sending these kids to places that can’t handle them?” Chitwood said.
He later added, “This juvenile-citation bullshit that you hear from these FAITH groups; they need to worry what’s going on at their pulpit in their church, not worrying about what’s going on on the goddamn streets when you have 14-year-olds and 12-year-olds arming themselves.”
According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the Enterprise children’s home 289 times in 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the youths, but The Beacon is not using their names because of their ages.
The information provided about the incident was preliminary, Chitwood told the news media, and was based on radio chatter and information from deputies. More information, including body-camera footage, is to be released today, June 2.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.