In the wake of COVID-19, Girls on the Run of Volusia County is shifting its curriculum, programming and fundraising to adapt to our new world of social distancing.
“We have proven ourselves to be a creative, nimble, mission-focused organization,” Ashley Novak, executive director of Volusia’s Girls on the Run, said. “The girls and young women we serve, along with their families and our program coaches, are the heart of our organization. We, the board and staff at Girls on the Run of Volusia County, are proud to be writing a post-pandemic chapter with the support of the greater Volusia County community.”
Girls on the Run of Volusia County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. The 10-week after-school program inspires girls of all abilities to recognize their inner strength and prepare them for a lifetime of self-respect and healthy living. Research-based curriculum offers programming aimed at strengthening third- to eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical health.
With the plethora of cancellations and restrictions, Novak was forced to first postpone, then eventually cancel after-school programming, the end-of-season 5K, and GOTR’s annual fundraiser, LUNAFEST®.
In response, and to continue to uphold its mission of providing opportunities that promote physical health and wellness, Girls on the Run International launched “GOTR at Home.” GOTR at Home consists of interactive, on-demand videos, at-home activities and lesson plans for girls registered for the spring 2020 season.
Another example of “shifting” was transitioning the 10th annual fundraiser, LUNAFEST, from an in-person event to a virtual, interactive experience. LUNAFEST champions women filmmakers and unites women in their communities. Films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as women’s health, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.
For 24 hours, LUNAFEST’s seven short films will be available for streaming between 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 29. (Mature audiences advised, ages 14+.)
All proceeds from LUNAFEST will be directed toward scholarships to help with Girls on the Run programming fees.
Empower a girl today by joining us (Pajama formal this year!) at our first annual VIRTUAL LUNAFEST: gotrvolusia.thinkific.com. For a glimpse into Girls on the Run, visit our website: gotrvolusia.org