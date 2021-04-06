Letter to the Editor: Reader applauds act of kindness

Editor, The Beacon:
I recently read Eli Witek’s article “Where have all the gopher tortoises gone?”
It made me recall how many gopher tortoises were around when I was growing up in Orange City in the ’60s and ’70s.
I enjoyed the story and felt compelled to call Eli and relate a recent story to her. She encouraged me to write to The Beacon and tell it.
Last week, I was a passenger on Votran from DeLand to Orange City. The driver, “Whit,” suddenly stopped on Amelia Avenue in DeLand in a spot nowhere near a regular bus stop.
He proceeded to get off the bus, and I watched him from my window pick up a gopher tortoise trying to cross the road. He carried it to a drainage-retention pond away from the road. He most likely saved its life.
I clapped when he got back on the bus.
Whit, your act of kindness made my day!
Will Marshall
Orange City