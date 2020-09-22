vOLUSIa cOUNTY

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI

DIVISION: 32

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST TOBY A. BRUST,

DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated August 25,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 31139 CICI

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida in which Bank

of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as

Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series

I Trust , is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by, through, under, or against Toby A. Brust, deceased, Rob Helmick, United States of America

acting through Secretary of Housing and Urban

Development, Craig Brust, as Personal Representative of the Estate of, Toby Ann Brust a/k/a Toby A. Brust, deceased, Harlan Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Leslie Brust a/k/a Leslie Erwin Brust a/k/a Leslie I. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Dean Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Craig Brust a/k/a Craig S. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Volusia County, Clerk of the Circuit Court, United States of America, Department of Treasury, are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the October 7, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15, ORMOND

TERRACE, AS PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 72 WARWICK AVENUE ORMOND

BEACH FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 09 day of September, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: LAUREN HEGGESTAD

Florida Bar #85039

19-012234

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0344

*******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 30909 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS

LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN

2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

KAREN ANNE KERSHAW; JAMES

CONDON KERSHAW; DAYTONA BEACH

RIVERHOUSE, INC.; ANDY FRATTIN

PLUMBING, INC.; KAREN ANNE

KERSHAW JOINT PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF

CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW, DECEASED;

JAMES CONDON

KERSHAW JOINT PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF

CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW, DECEASED;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order or Summary Final Judgment

of foreclosure dated January 27,

2020 and an Order Resetting Sale

dated August 28, 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2018 30909 CICI of the Circuit

Court in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL

TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016

SC6 TITLE TRUST is Plaintiff and

KAREN ANNE KERSHAW; JAMES

CONDON KERSHAW; DAYTONA

BEACH RIVERHOUSE, INC.; ANDY

FRATTIN PLUMBING, INC.; KAREN

ANNE KERSHAW JOINT PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE

OF CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW,

DECEASED; JAMES CONDON KERSHAW

JOINT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF

CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW, DECEASED;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT,

TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of

the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on

October 23, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

UNIT 212-C, RIVER HOUSE

APARTMENTS CONDOMINIUM,

A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1718,

PAGE(S) 109 AND AMENDED

IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 2298, PAGE 390 AND

AMENDMENTS AND IN MAP

BOOK 33, PAGE(S) 31

THROUGH 35, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED

HEREIN.

DATED September 9, 2020.

DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: GREGG R. DREILINGER

Florida Bar No.: 25615

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-171692

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0345

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2020, and

entered in 2019 30643 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE ESTATE OF AGNES TINSLEY,

DECEASED; WALTER GILLIS, SR.;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on September 30, 2020,

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H",

HARRIET L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION,

AS APPEARS IN PLAT

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2,

PAGE 199, PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT

AVENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-254442

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0346

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2015 11052 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED

RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2007-NC1,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated November 13,

2018, and entered in 2015 11052

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR SECURITIZED

ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES

LLC TRUST 2007-NC1, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-NC1 is

the Plaintiff and JOHN P. CARR

A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on October 01, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 1544, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FIFTY-NINE,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

28, PAGES 77 TO 89, INCLUSIVE,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 487 COURTLAND BOULEVARD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

13-12756

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0347

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019 31309 CICI

TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST

2015-5, U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRUCE LINDENGRASS A/K/A BRUCE A.

LINDENGRASS; CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated the 9th day of

September 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 31309 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein TOWD

POINT MORTGAGE TRUST

2015-5, U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE is the Plaintiff and

BRUCE LINDENGRASS A/K/A

BRUCE A. LINDENGRASS;

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH,

FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court

shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of

October 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK "E", ORTONA,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

5, PAGE 32, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON

CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT

THE CLERK REPORTS THE

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF

YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY

CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 15th day of September 2020.

By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.

Bar Number: 58935

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01277

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0348

*******************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2016 31091 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, IN TRUST ON BEHALF OF

THE JPMAC 2006-CW1 TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ESTATE

OF GREGORY M SOTO, DECEASED;

PEGGY GONZALEZ-SOTO;

JAIME SZABLOWSKI; DONNA DIVITA;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA;

CHRISTIE SOTO; KRYSTAL GONZALEZ;

MONIQUE GONZALEZ; LOUIS

GONZALEZ; JETT GREGORY MICHAEL

SOTO; ANTHONY GONZALEZ; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order or Summary

Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated September 2, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2016 31091 CICI

of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST ON BEHALF

OF THE JPMAC 2006-CW1

TRUST is Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

ESTATE OF GREGORY M SOTO,

DECEASED; PEGGY GONZALEZ-SOTO;

JAIME SZABLOWSKI; DONNA DIVITA; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; CLERK OF CIRCUIT

COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; CHRISTIE SOTO;

KRYSTAL GONZALEZ; MONIQUE

GONZALEZ; LOUIS GONZALEZ;

JETT GREGORY MICHAEL SOTO;

ANTHONY GONZALEZ; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO

HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST

IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of

the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

11:00 a.m., on November 4, 2020,

the following described property as

set forth in said Order or Final

Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 80, WILLOW RUN UNIT 2,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36,

PAGES 16 THROUGH 18, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE

SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE

PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS

DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE

TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE

PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED September 14, 2020

DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: GREGG R. DREILINGER

Florida Bar No.: 25615

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1162-158592

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0349

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 10834 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT

SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-W3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL EUGENE

STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL E. STITELY, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to an Order dated August

21, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 10834 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida.

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES

INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL EUGENE

STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL E. STITELY; SHELLEY

STITELY; FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT

ASSOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT

ASSOCIATES, INC., are

defendants. Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for

cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 22nd day of OCTOBER,

2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 59, 60, AND 61,

PLAT OF OAK HILL, AS

PER PLAT IN PLAT BOOK

4, PAGE 62, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH ANY AND

TITLE TO UNPLATTED

ROADS LYING ADJACENT

AND CONTIGUOUS TO

SAID PROPERTY.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 14th day of September, 2020

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

11256-18

September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0350

*******************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 2019 11798 CIDL

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The

Bank of New York, as Trustee for the

certificateholders of the CWALT, Inc., Alternative

Loan Trust 2006-OA10 Mortgage

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OA10

Plaintiff, vs.

CARLOS A. LOPEZ, et al.

Defendants

TO: Carlos A. Lopez

Unknown Spouse of Carlos A. Lopez

Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco

San Tiago Curco

Peru

Larissa Panduro

Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco

San Tiago Curco

Peru

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage has filed against

you in Volusia County, Florida regarding

the subject property with a legal description,

to-wit:

LOT 789, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT

THREE SOUTHEAST-UNIT 2 TRACT M REPLAT,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 53, PAGE(S) 5 AND 6, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

you are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on Gary

Gassel, Esquire, of Law Office of Gary

Gassel, P.A. the plaintiff's attorney,

whose address is 2191 Ringling Boulevard,

Sarasota, Florida 34237 and email

address is: Pleadings@Gassellaw.com,

within 30 days from the first date of publication

on or before October 16, 2020,

and file the original with the clerk of this

court at 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL

32724, either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on September 01, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

CLERK OF THE COURT

BY: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.

2191 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34237

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0353

*******************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10993 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES

INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-R2,

Plaintiff, vs.

ROBERT J. ZURZOLO; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ROBERT J. ZURZOLO;

LARRY S. JOHNSON; ANDREW MURRAY

JOHNSON; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAUL A.

JOHNSON A/K/A PAUL ADRIAN

JOHNSON, DECEASED; CATHERINE

LUTRELL GLISSON; RONALD P. JOHNSON,

Defendants

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the Estate of Paul A. Johnson a/k/a Paul Adrian Johnson, deceased

490 Pasture Road

DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property in Volusia County, Florida:

A PORTION OF UNION CAMP’S

“RAY BOND TRACT” IN A PORTION

OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION

26, AND THE SOUTHWEST ¼

OF SECTION 25 TOWNSHIP 15

SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND

BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A 6”X6” CONCRETE

MONUMENT AT THE

NORTH ¼ CORNER OF SAID SECTION

26, THENCE N 87° 18’53” E,

1207.61 FEET TO A POINT ON THE

CENTERLINE OF A 60 FOOT WIDE

INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE

AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES

1523/1524, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID

POINT BEING S 87° 18’ 53” W

1448.00 FEET FROM A 6”X6” CONCRETE

MONUMENT, MARKING

THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF

SAID SECTION 26; THENCE DEPARTING

THE NORTH LINE OF

SAID SECTION 26 AND ALONG

THE CENTERLINE OF A SAID 60

FOOT EASEMENT THE FOLLOWING

COURSES AND DISTANCES: S 10° 13’ 21” E, 412.54 FEET: THENCE S 25°58’ 10” W, 1793.24

FEET; THENCE S 03° 50’ 24” W,

1454.39 FEET TO A POINT, SAID

POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING

OF THE CENTERLINE OF

A 60 FOOT WIDE

INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE

AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES

0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

THENCE N 86° 24’ 58” E ALONG

SAID CENTERLINE 2115.73 FEET;

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING:

THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID

CENTERLINE N 86° 24’ 58” E,

353.60 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

SAID CENTERLINE S 04° 18’

45”, E, 564.05 FEET; THENCE S

88° 02’ 38” W 30.57 FEET TO THE

EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26;

THENCE S 04° 17’ 52” E ALONG

SAID EAST LINE 63.16 FEET;

THENCE DEPARTING SAID EAST

LINE S 88° 17’ 59” W 323.27 FEET;

THENCE N 04° 18’ 45” W, 615.72

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES

MORE OR LESS SUBJECT TO 6.5

FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS,

DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENTS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES

1523-1524 AND OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES

0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND

RESERVING A DRAINAGE, UTILITY

AND ACCESS EASEMENT

OVER THE EASTERLY, SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY 10 FEET THEREOF.

TOGETHER WITH THE FOLLOWING:

1981 LIBERTY MOBILE HOME

WITH VIN NUMBER: 10L12963.

Street Address: 490 Pasture Road,

De Leon Springs, Florida 32130

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg

& Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose

address is 500 South Australian Avenue,

Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,

within 30 days after the date of the first

publication of this notice, on or before October

27, 2020, and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la

Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court

Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on September, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of Said Court

BY: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

18-400746

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0354

*******************************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11306 CIDL

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC;

Plaintiff, vs.

DANIEL BRUCE BRADDOCK; ET AL.

Defendants

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with

the Final Judgement dated July 30, 2020 in

the above-styled cause, The Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.citrus.realforeclose.com, on October

8, 2020 the following described property:

THE EAST 165.02 FEET OF THE EAST

½ OF THE NORTH 4 CHAINS OF THE

NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE NORTHEAST

¼ OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION

14, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHT OF WAY.

Property Address: 2120 EAU CLAIRE

AVE, DELAND, FL 32724

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

WITNESS my hand on this 21st day of

September, 2020.

DEREK R COURNOYER, Esq.

FBN. 1002218

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954)-644-8704;

Fax (954) 772-9601

ServiceFL@mlg-defaultlaw.com

ServiceFL2@mlg-defaultlaw.com

19-02764

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0355

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2020, and entered

in 2019 30337 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff

and CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA

A. LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNSON; THE

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on October 07, 2020, the

following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS- UNIT

10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-247339

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0357

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 31272 CICI

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER

POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT

DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED

RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2006-HE2

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE2,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY CROPPER JR, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

September 13, 2019, and entered in

2017 31272 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS

FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING

AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED

AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED

ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES

LLC TRUST 2006-HE2 MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-HE2 is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY

CROPPER JR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF TIMOTHY CROPPER JR.;

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; MELINDA M.

SANFORD; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

October 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 35, BLOCK L, ORTONA, ACCORDING

TO MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 32 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 217 EUCLID

AVE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-046523

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0358

*******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGERET H. SULEIMAN AND

SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN A/K/A

SOLOMON SULEIMAN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.

SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET SULEIMAN

A/K/A MARGERET H. SULEIMAN;

SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL

GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 07,

2020, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 195, BREAKAWAY

TRAILS PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 44, PAGES 1 TO

7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 72 COQUINA

RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

16-194128

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0359v

********************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles

will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 713.585 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy labor and storage charges.

2009 DODGE

3D4GG67V29T507080

Total Lien: $11,604.54

Sale Date:10/13/2020

Location:Rachel's Collision Center of Daytona

Inc dba Rachel's Collision Center

720 S Nova Road

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 898-9700

Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 the cash amount

per vehicle would be sufficient to redeem

that vehicle from the lienor. Any interested

party has a right to a hearing prior to the sale

by filing a demand for the hearing with the

Clerk of the Circuit Court in Volusia and mailing

copies of the same to all owners and lienors. The owner/lienholder has a right to recover possession of the vehicle by posting bond pursuant to F.S. 559.917 and if sold any proceeds remaining from the sale will be deposited with the Clerk of Circuit Court for disposition.

September 24, 2020 V20-0352

*******************************