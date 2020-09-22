vOLUSIa cOUNTY
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI
DIVISION: 32
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST TOBY A. BRUST,
DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated August 25,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 31139 CICI
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida in which Bank
of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as
Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series
I Trust , is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by, through, under, or against Toby A. Brust, deceased, Rob Helmick, United States of America
acting through Secretary of Housing and Urban
Development, Craig Brust, as Personal Representative of the Estate of, Toby Ann Brust a/k/a Toby A. Brust, deceased, Harlan Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Leslie Brust a/k/a Leslie Erwin Brust a/k/a Leslie I. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Dean Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Craig Brust a/k/a Craig S. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Volusia County, Clerk of the Circuit Court, United States of America, Department of Treasury, are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the October 7, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTS 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15, ORMOND
TERRACE, AS PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 72 WARWICK AVENUE ORMOND
BEACH FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 09 day of September, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: LAUREN HEGGESTAD
Florida Bar #85039
19-012234
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0344
*******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 30909 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS
LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN
2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
KAREN ANNE KERSHAW; JAMES
CONDON KERSHAW; DAYTONA BEACH
RIVERHOUSE, INC.; ANDY FRATTIN
PLUMBING, INC.; KAREN ANNE
KERSHAW JOINT PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF
CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW, DECEASED;
JAMES CONDON
KERSHAW JOINT PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF
CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW, DECEASED;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order or Summary Final Judgment
of foreclosure dated January 27,
2020 and an Order Resetting Sale
dated August 28, 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2018 30909 CICI of the Circuit
Court in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL
TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016
SC6 TITLE TRUST is Plaintiff and
KAREN ANNE KERSHAW; JAMES
CONDON KERSHAW; DAYTONA
BEACH RIVERHOUSE, INC.; ANDY
FRATTIN PLUMBING, INC.; KAREN
ANNE KERSHAW JOINT PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE
OF CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW,
DECEASED; JAMES CONDON KERSHAW
JOINT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF
CATHERINE ANNE KERSHAW, DECEASED;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT,
TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of
the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on
October 23, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
UNIT 212-C, RIVER HOUSE
APARTMENTS CONDOMINIUM,
A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1718,
PAGE(S) 109 AND AMENDED
IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 2298, PAGE 390 AND
AMENDMENTS AND IN MAP
BOOK 33, PAGE(S) 31
THROUGH 35, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED
HEREIN.
DATED September 9, 2020.
DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: GREGG R. DREILINGER
Florida Bar No.: 25615
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-171692
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0345
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2020, and
entered in 2019 30643 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE ESTATE OF AGNES TINSLEY,
DECEASED; WALTER GILLIS, SR.;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on September 30, 2020,
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H",
HARRIET L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION,
AS APPEARS IN PLAT
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2,
PAGE 199, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT
AVENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-254442
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0346
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2015 11052 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED
RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2007-NC1,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated November 13,
2018, and entered in 2015 11052
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR SECURITIZED
ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES
LLC TRUST 2007-NC1, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-NC1 is
the Plaintiff and JOHN P. CARR
A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on October 01, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 1544, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FIFTY-NINE,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
28, PAGES 77 TO 89, INCLUSIVE,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 487 COURTLAND BOULEVARD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
13-12756
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0347
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 31309 CICI
TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST
2015-5, U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRUCE LINDENGRASS A/K/A BRUCE A.
LINDENGRASS; CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated the 9th day of
September 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 31309 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein TOWD
POINT MORTGAGE TRUST
2015-5, U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE is the Plaintiff and
BRUCE LINDENGRASS A/K/A
BRUCE A. LINDENGRASS;
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH,
FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court
shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at
at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of
October 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK "E", ORTONA,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
5, PAGE 32, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON
CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT
THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF
YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY
CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 15th day of September 2020.
By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.
Bar Number: 58935
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-01277
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0348
*******************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2016 31091 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, IN TRUST ON BEHALF OF
THE JPMAC 2006-CW1 TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST ESTATE
OF GREGORY M SOTO, DECEASED;
PEGGY GONZALEZ-SOTO;
JAIME SZABLOWSKI; DONNA DIVITA;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE; CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA;
CHRISTIE SOTO; KRYSTAL GONZALEZ;
MONIQUE GONZALEZ; LOUIS
GONZALEZ; JETT GREGORY MICHAEL
SOTO; ANTHONY GONZALEZ; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order or Summary
Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated September 2, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2016 31091 CICI
of the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST ON BEHALF
OF THE JPMAC 2006-CW1
TRUST is Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
ESTATE OF GREGORY M SOTO,
DECEASED; PEGGY GONZALEZ-SOTO;
JAIME SZABLOWSKI; DONNA DIVITA; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE; CLERK OF CIRCUIT
COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; CHRISTIE SOTO;
KRYSTAL GONZALEZ; MONIQUE
GONZALEZ; LOUIS GONZALEZ;
JETT GREGORY MICHAEL SOTO;
ANTHONY GONZALEZ; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO
HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST
IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of
the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
11:00 a.m., on November 4, 2020,
the following described property as
set forth in said Order or Final
Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 80, WILLOW RUN UNIT 2,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 36,
PAGES 16 THROUGH 18, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE
SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE
PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS
DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE
TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE
PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED September 14, 2020
DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: GREGG R. DREILINGER
Florida Bar No.: 25615
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1162-158592
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0349
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 10834 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT
SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-W3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL EUGENE
STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL E. STITELY, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to an Order dated August
21, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 10834 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida.
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES
INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL EUGENE
STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL E. STITELY; SHELLEY
STITELY; FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT
ASSOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT
ASSOCIATES, INC., are
defendants. Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for
cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 22nd day of OCTOBER,
2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 59, 60, AND 61,
PLAT OF OAK HILL, AS
PER PLAT IN PLAT BOOK
4, PAGE 62, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH ANY AND
TITLE TO UNPLATTED
ROADS LYING ADJACENT
AND CONTIGUOUS TO
SAID PROPERTY.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 14th day of September, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
11256-18
September 17, 24, 2020 V20-0350
*******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. 2019 11798 CIDL
The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The
Bank of New York, as Trustee for the
certificateholders of the CWALT, Inc., Alternative
Loan Trust 2006-OA10 Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OA10
Plaintiff, vs.
CARLOS A. LOPEZ, et al.
Defendants
TO: Carlos A. Lopez
Unknown Spouse of Carlos A. Lopez
Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco
San Tiago Curco
Peru
Larissa Panduro
Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco
San Tiago Curco
Peru
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage has filed against
you in Volusia County, Florida regarding
the subject property with a legal description,
to-wit:
LOT 789, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT
THREE SOUTHEAST-UNIT 2 TRACT M REPLAT,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 53, PAGE(S) 5 AND 6, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
you are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on Gary
Gassel, Esquire, of Law Office of Gary
Gassel, P.A. the plaintiff's attorney,
whose address is 2191 Ringling Boulevard,
Sarasota, Florida 34237 and email
address is: Pleadings@Gassellaw.com,
within 30 days from the first date of publication
on or before October 16, 2020,
and file the original with the clerk of this
court at 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL
32724, either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on September 01, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
CLERK OF THE COURT
BY: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.
2191 Ringling Blvd
Sarasota, FL 34237
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0353
*******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10993 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES
INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-R2,
Plaintiff, vs.
ROBERT J. ZURZOLO; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ROBERT J. ZURZOLO;
LARRY S. JOHNSON; ANDREW MURRAY
JOHNSON; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAUL A.
JOHNSON A/K/A PAUL ADRIAN
JOHNSON, DECEASED; CATHERINE
LUTRELL GLISSON; RONALD P. JOHNSON,
Defendants
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the Estate of Paul A. Johnson a/k/a Paul Adrian Johnson, deceased
490 Pasture Road
DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
A PORTION OF UNION CAMP’S
“RAY BOND TRACT” IN A PORTION
OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION
26, AND THE SOUTHWEST ¼
OF SECTION 25 TOWNSHIP 15
SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND
BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT A 6”X6” CONCRETE
MONUMENT AT THE
NORTH ¼ CORNER OF SAID SECTION
26, THENCE N 87° 18’53” E,
1207.61 FEET TO A POINT ON THE
CENTERLINE OF A 60 FOOT WIDE
INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE
AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES
1523/1524, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID
POINT BEING S 87° 18’ 53” W
1448.00 FEET FROM A 6”X6” CONCRETE
MONUMENT, MARKING
THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF
SAID SECTION 26; THENCE DEPARTING
THE NORTH LINE OF
SAID SECTION 26 AND ALONG
THE CENTERLINE OF A SAID 60
FOOT EASEMENT THE FOLLOWING
COURSES AND DISTANCES: S 10° 13’ 21” E, 412.54 FEET: THENCE S 25°58’ 10” W, 1793.24
FEET; THENCE S 03° 50’ 24” W,
1454.39 FEET TO A POINT, SAID
POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING
OF THE CENTERLINE OF
A 60 FOOT WIDE
INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE
AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES
0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
THENCE N 86° 24’ 58” E ALONG
SAID CENTERLINE 2115.73 FEET;
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING:
THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID
CENTERLINE N 86° 24’ 58” E,
353.60 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
SAID CENTERLINE S 04° 18’
45”, E, 564.05 FEET; THENCE S
88° 02’ 38” W 30.57 FEET TO THE
EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26;
THENCE S 04° 17’ 52” E ALONG
SAID EAST LINE 63.16 FEET;
THENCE DEPARTING SAID EAST
LINE S 88° 17’ 59” W 323.27 FEET;
THENCE N 04° 18’ 45” W, 615.72
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES
MORE OR LESS SUBJECT TO 6.5
FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS,
DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENTS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES
1523-1524 AND OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES
0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND
RESERVING A DRAINAGE, UTILITY
AND ACCESS EASEMENT
OVER THE EASTERLY, SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY 10 FEET THEREOF.
TOGETHER WITH THE FOLLOWING:
1981 LIBERTY MOBILE HOME
WITH VIN NUMBER: 10L12963.
Street Address: 490 Pasture Road,
De Leon Springs, Florida 32130
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg
& Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose
address is 500 South Australian Avenue,
Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,
within 30 days after the date of the first
publication of this notice, on or before October
27, 2020, and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on September, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of Said Court
BY: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
18-400746
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0354
*******************************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11306 CIDL
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC;
Plaintiff, vs.
DANIEL BRUCE BRADDOCK; ET AL.
Defendants
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with
the Final Judgement dated July 30, 2020 in
the above-styled cause, The Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.citrus.realforeclose.com, on October
8, 2020 the following described property:
THE EAST 165.02 FEET OF THE EAST
½ OF THE NORTH 4 CHAINS OF THE
NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE NORTHEAST
¼ OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION
14, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHT OF WAY.
Property Address: 2120 EAU CLAIRE
AVE, DELAND, FL 32724
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
WITNESS my hand on this 21st day of
September, 2020.
DEREK R COURNOYER, Esq.
FBN. 1002218
Attorneys for Plaintiff
MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.
100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954)-644-8704;
Fax (954) 772-9601
19-02764
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0355
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2020, and entered
in 2019 30337 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff
and CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA
A. LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNSON; THE
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on October 07, 2020, the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS- UNIT
10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-247339
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0357
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 31272 CICI
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER
POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT
DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED
RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2006-HE2
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE2,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY CROPPER JR, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
September 13, 2019, and entered in
2017 31272 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS
FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING
AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED
AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED
ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES
LLC TRUST 2006-HE2 MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-HE2 is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY
CROPPER JR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF TIMOTHY CROPPER JR.;
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; MELINDA M.
SANFORD; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
October 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 35, BLOCK L, ORTONA, ACCORDING
TO MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 32 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 217 EUCLID
AVE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
17-046523
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0358
*******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGERET H. SULEIMAN AND
SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN A/K/A
SOLOMON SULEIMAN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.
SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET SULEIMAN
A/K/A MARGERET H. SULEIMAN;
SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL
GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 07,
2020, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 195, BREAKAWAY
TRAILS PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 44, PAGES 1 TO
7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 72 COQUINA
RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
16-194128
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0359v
********************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 713.585 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy labor and storage charges.
2009 DODGE
3D4GG67V29T507080
Total Lien: $11,604.54
Sale Date:10/13/2020
Location:Rachel's Collision Center of Daytona
Inc dba Rachel's Collision Center
720 S Nova Road
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 898-9700
Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 the cash amount
per vehicle would be sufficient to redeem
that vehicle from the lienor. Any interested
party has a right to a hearing prior to the sale
by filing a demand for the hearing with the
Clerk of the Circuit Court in Volusia and mailing
copies of the same to all owners and lienors. The owner/lienholder has a right to recover possession of the vehicle by posting bond pursuant to F.S. 559.917 and if sold any proceeds remaining from the sale will be deposited with the Clerk of Circuit Court for disposition.
September 24, 2020 V20-0352
*******************************